Analysis: Crisis? What crisis?

Norrie Williamson

South Africa’s two iconic running events experience crunch dates between October and November, 2023.

Oceans had their annual general meeting (AGM), where they produced plans to reverse the R3 million loss using the 2023 event, which was due to have a “draw” for entries on Tuesday.

Their budget intention was to recruit 16 000 runners in the half marathon and 13 000 in the 56 km.

These are numbers only seen in their 50th anniversary in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, they fell well short of targets. We await the spin or additional sponsorship to save this predictable scenario.

Comrades has its launch next Tuesday and its AGM at the end of the month.

It is to be hoped, and expected, that CMA have taken cognisance of the post-Covid marketplace with realistic approaches; not simply to the balance of numbers and entry fee to counter the R6 million to R8 million loss, but also to address feedback relating to club tents, green numbers and international runner areas, and those staggering stairs!

The recommendation of a road finish would resolve this and more.

However, the most important change required for the entire sport is that qualification, for both Two Oceans and Comrades, return to be year-round.

Qualification to relieve traffic

In 1975 Comrades celebrated the 50th anniversary with an up-run race that changed many previous concepts.

It was the first year that women and runners of colour were officially allowed to enter and complete the distance. There had been unofficial runners before, but 1975 was the first with approval from both the Saaau (South African Amateur Athletic Union) and the government.

Typically, there had been around 1 200 finishers in the previous years and organisers feared that this opening would result in a massive flood of entries, which until then could still be taken on race morning at the city hall. Runners would arrive with their seconding teams, typically using cars and/or motorcycles, which by 1974 made the route a traffic nightmare.

In announcing the 1975 edition, Mick Winn (Collegians Harriers chairperson) introduced a two-stage qualification system requiring any novice Comrades runner to finish a 42 km marathon in under four hours, 30 minutes (for an 11-hour Comrades cut-off) and applied a cap of 1 500 entrants. This was the introduction of a fixed entry date.

Qualification flaw

Previous Comrades runners did not have to qualify and were given priority of entry, which in 1975 resulted in 168 novice runners being rejected.

The flaws of the procedure were immediately highlighted when Lettie van Zyl, who had unofficially completed the distance since 1973, was left amongst the 168. Running unofficially again, Van Zyl was first over the line in eight hours, 50 minutes, with the first official lady Betty Cavanagh recording over 10 hours.

Van Zyl went on to win 1976, ’77 and ’78 to be the first three-time woman’s winner.

Number limits

The 1 500 entry cap was removed as the restrictions on seconding got tighter. By 1982 there was no “seconding” and it was replaced by the stand-and-hold rule.

It was only approaching the millennium that number limits started to have a meaningful impact.

Never about medical or health

Importantly, the qualifying marathon had no medical or health implication, although statistically it did equate well with an 11-hour finish time, but it was never suggested or mentioned that this was to prove the fitness of the competitor.

Heart and other medical specialists who test a patient’s ability to exercise, do NOT put the patient on a treadmill for five to 12 hours. Instead, the treadmill is set for 15 minutes, with gradual increases in both speed and incline until reaching a very high workload, or the patient calls stop.

If medical checks are required, make a hard 5 km in April the order of the day. A marathon is a poor medical qualification. Additionally, the 20-year-old age limit puts the responsibility of training squarely with the runner, not the organisers.

Year-round qualification

The ability to use the previous Comrades as a qualifier was removed in the 1980s so that everyone had to run the marathon to enter.

Increasing entrants and increasing clubs saw the number of marathons grow, but the CMA decision of 2010, exacerbated by the two years of Covid, is having a devastating effect on the entire sport.

The decision to make specific start and finish dates for qualification has resulted in qualifying events being crushed between October and May, massively unbalancing the fixture list, and contributing to the loss of traditional events.

Qualification period strangles other races

Although there were sponsor-related and organisational issues, one of South Africa’s oldest and biggest races, the JSE 50 km, which was traditionally held in August and alternated between Pretoria and Johannesburg, fell outside the qualification window. The JSE 50 km, later called City to City 50 km, is no more.

Two Oceans marathon closely shadowed Comrades, creating an even shorter common qualification period. The date clashes for many national events are resulting in a horrendous and ridiculous fixture lists that no other country in the running world would consider.

The KZN nightmare

The KZNA stats highlight a lack of logic, planning, and (not so) common-sense, but it is the clubs that insist on these dates, not the province. Allowing for the festive period, there are effectively around 49 weeks of racing in KZN.

• 19 marathons/ultras in the 20-week period from October to May (the most humid months);

• Zero marathon in the 18 weeks from June to October (least humid months);

• Eight marathons in four weeks in February/March;

• 18 races in 35 weeks use Kings Park/beachfront as a venue; and

• Currently 68 races in 49 weeks.

Destruction of races

This stacking of races means fewer runners, reduced sponsor interest, less income, higher entry, and no financial viability or sustainability.

The story is similar in Gauteng and, to a lesser extent, other provinces, where the illogical restrictions of two races are strangling the entire sport. A return to year-round qualification would allow races to spread out, gain more numbers, sponsorship and viability and even provide faster times (particularly at the coast) for all runners.

Comrades have the opportunity to be the leader both at the launch next week and the AGM later in the month, but will they put the sport first?