Analysis: Fish out to play and feed up before temperatures drop

By Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: As the fine run of weather continues, so too does the run of fish who seem to be appreciating the slow onset of autumn/winter and are out to play and feed up.

Last week we reported that the trout stillwaters had suddenly seen an uptake in attention from the Natal Fly Fishers Club angler, as there had been reports of good fish coming to hand … this week we are back to a 50:50 stat, as the word is the rivers are producing!

Let’s see what the moving waters have had to say … Well known for providing some cracking fish, most of the river attention has been on the Bushman’s — and this week was no exception with a 17-19 inch / 43-48 cm fish reported by Durban lawyer Ian Cox, who is best known for his handling of the “trout wars” on behalf of Fosaf (and saving our trout fishing rights in the process!) … great catch Ian, and a huge Thank You!

ALSO READ | Analysis: It’s setting up to be a great autumn’s fishing

Most river anglers will know of the NFFC’s community initiative/arrangement with the amaHlubi community in the “tribal lands” on the road out to Giant’s Castle Reserve, where the Bushmans River has been split into beats with an equal arrangement between the community and NFFC club members for fishing access.

This weekend saw the NFFC host a successful river clean-up with schoolchildren of the community, along with committee and club members. Of course there was opportunity to throw a fly afterward, and local angler and club member Roxanne Stegen landing her PB river brown of 47 cm!!

The Mooi River is also home to some “proper” brown trout, and not to be outdone this past week, produced a beast of a brown that pulled the tape to 58 cm — just shy of 23 inches for Durban angler Graeme Duane … hats off to you sir! There have been good numbers reported across the board from the NFFC waters over the past week.

ALSO READ | Analysis: Great week of fishing in store

On the smaller end of the scale in the 9-11 inch / 23-28 cm bracket, through the middle-ranges of 12-15 inches / 30-38 cm and 16-19 inches / 40-48 cm … and then a good couple of fish in the 50-60 cm / 19-23 inch bracket … and then word of a 63 cm whale — just shy of 25 inches! As per previous reports, it’s the larger flies that are doing the business as the fish are feeding up for the approaching winter.

On the bass front, the socials are showing that there are still some good fish coming out at Alberts Falls Dam — there was a 5,4 kg reported this week. As mentioned previously, the fish are in the shallows, sticking in the warmer water, and feeding on baitfish.

Midmar is reported to be also still fishing well, while another report mentioned Mearns Dam. Other reports mention that the carp have been on form in Alberts — they are surface feeding on scum lines, and local guide Jeremy Rochester has been targeting them with the dry fly. Jeremy also reported some fine winter scaly on the Umngeni.

Tight lines and screaming reels!