Analysis: Get those brollies out

By Robbie Naidoo

So most of us were eagerly waiting to see India and the Proteas turn up at Kingsmead on Sunday, but were disappointed by the weather.

For the record, it rains one in three days in December in KwaZulu-Natal, normally in the afternoons.

In my previous life as a marketing guy, I hosted several New Year’s Eve parties. Eventually I was so pissed off (when the Prime Circle dudes were getting electrocuted on stage) that I refused to do any event in Durban in December if it were not under cover.

Every eventer in Durban knows this but many newcomers (and I include my closest friend who I warned) have lost millions because they ignored this.

If you want to do an event, you can gamble and your best bet is to do it earlier in the day — like midday to four.

At the time of publication, it seems that the Gqeberha (PE) T20 may also be disrupted with an 83% chance of rain predicted.

Indian cricketing guru, Sunil Gavaskar, has meanwhile criticised SA authorities stating that it is critical that the entire cricket field is put under covers when there is rain around.

He says, if this is the case, then games can resume within an hour.

The remaining matches in the series are:

• T20s: Thursday, December 14 — Wanderers

• ODIs: Sunday, December 17 — Wanderers; Tuesday, December 19 — Gqeberha (PE); and Thursday, December 21 — Paarl.

• Tests: Tuesday, December 26 — Centurion; Wednesday, January 3 — Newlands.

Prediction

I think the Proteas may secure the shorter formats, but I think India may be too strong in the Tests.

Some of the world’s leading soccer pundits are rating Harry Kane as the current best player on the planet.

Since his departure from Tottenham, he has fitted in like a glove at Bayern Munich, scoring 22 goals and providing 17 assists and many are putting him top of the list to win the Ballon d’Or.

The other guy who is getting a lot of praise is Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

From the moment I saw this guy I thought he went through defences like a knife cutting through butter.

EA Sports also rates Kylian Mbappe as the other great striker in the world with his 18 goals this year.

This is the full EA Sports best team in 2023: Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool), Kyle Walker (England/Man City), Ruben Dias (Portugal/Man City), Virgil van Dijk (Holland/Liverpool), Alex Grimaldo (Spain/Bayer Leverkusen), Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid), Rodri (Spain/Man City), Declan Rice (England/Arsenal), Mo Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG) and Harry Kane (England/Bayern). He did not make the team but Bayern’s central defender South Korean, Kim Minjae received a lot of praise. Erling Haaland with 19 goals also generated support.

To me Leo Messi is an omission.

United’s Best

Interestingly, Roy Keane’s “best ever Manchester United team” also popped up on YouTube and I thought I would share. Keane (who is amazing in interviews and is a must-watch) spoke at length about “the Class of ’92” — Beckham, Giggs, Butt, Scholes and the Neville brothers. He said he knew from the first time he saw them at training that they would stay.

Keane, who is a hard man, still chose Beckham in his side. He said, despite what people thought, Becks was a true pro, always turned up at training and gave his best at all times. He also spoke about Ronaldo, who joined them as an unknown player. He said from Day 1 he impressed, running rings around John ‘O Shea at training.

He said, however, they had no clue that he would have turned into such a giant.

His squad: Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Denis Erwin, Jaap Stam, Gary Pallister, David Beckham, Paul Ince, Bryan Robson, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Christiano Ronaldo. I would have replaced Ince with Cantona.

Did you know

Tiger Woods hit a hole-in-one at his first professional golf tournament — the Milwaukee Open in 1996.

Thereafter, despite winning the 1997 Masters (by a record 12 strokes) and four tournaments in 1997, he only had one victory in 20 starts in 1998. But after laser eye surgery he secured eight victories from 21 starts in 1999 and nine from 20 starts in 2000, including the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes. Go on, call your opthamologist.