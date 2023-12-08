Analysis: Good news for anglers as bass fishing picks up in KZN

By Jan Korrubel

The bass fishing has been great in all the dams and smaller venues around KwaZulu-Natal.

Midmar and Nagle have been producing some fantastic bass fishing, with those putting in the time on these venues bringing home full live wells.

Spinnerbaits have been the best reported searching bait.

In clean water, use the standard willow blades in silver with a white or chartreuse/white skirt.

In the dirtier water, change the blades for Colorado blades in gold or orange with a chartreuse skirt.

These little changes can make all the difference.

The guys fishing slower have done very well with frogs in the shallow back pockets.

These are cast in to the thickest structure using heavy braid.

Otherwise, pitching jigs through the heavy cover has seen some big bites this past week.

A couple of blistering days again in the last week, this time followed by a late afternoon thunderstorm that brought some welcome relief and dampen things down a bit.

Rainfall reports show anything from a couple of millimeters all the way through to two instances of 35-40mm.

So, while the rain is most welcome, the downside is that it can bring the rivers up. A single return from a Natal Fly Fishers Club scaly angler reported that the NFFC beat on the Umkomaas River was fast and brown.

The Bushman’s and Mooi rivers have received attention from the NFFC river anglers this week — water temperatures were reported as 18° and 19° Celsius respectively.

The fish from the Mooi River return were penned in at 7-9 inches / 18-23cm, while the fish from the Bushmans River return came in at 13-15 inches / 33-38cm and 15-17 inches / 38-43cm. The Bushman’s return also noted “lovely conditions, fish holding in the deeper water with smaller fish visible in the shallows” … sounds like a great day out.

There have been some good numbers of fish reported from the NFFC stillwaters this past week. Fish mainly in the 11-13 inch / 28-33cm bracket, but also some better specimen’s in the 17-19 inch / 43-48 cm and 19-21 inch / 48-53cm classes.

No mention of water temperatures, but presumably in the upper teens, hopefully having come down a bit with the recent rains.

Anglers are again recommended to carry a thermometer, and to call it a day when temperatures get over the 20° C mark.

With the waters warming, Albert Falls and Midmar Dams are reportedly fishing well with good fish in the 2-3kg range.

The fly anglers did well at Alberts on the weekend, bagging 3 species, namely bass, barbel and carp.

The private farm dams are also fishing well with Bluegill and bass coming to hand.

We reported a couple weeks back on local PMB angler Mike Scheepers bagging his personal best bass of 5,1kg at Midmar, and eclipsed that last weekend with a 5,4kg fish from a private water. Congrats Mike!

The Midlands Bassmasters held their inhouse club event at Albert Falls on the weekend, and had a great turnout with 26 anglers, including six juniors.

Some great fish came out.

Tim Probert took top honours with a three-fish bag at 6,785kg and also biggest fish at 3,3kg.

In the juniors division, Jacques Bradford took the win with a three-fish bag pulling the scale to 5,805kg. Congrats to all the anglers.

The latest news on the Albert Falls hippo is that there was another close call last week when the hippo surfaced (very) close to a boat.

It was reported that luckily the anchor was up, and the anglers got the boat engine going in record time, and managed to get out of the way of the approaching hippo.

Last weekend also saw the Complete Fly Fisherman (TCFF) magazine host their annual Yellowfish experience at Sterkfontein Dam.

Conditions were reportedly the best seen at this event — a sunny day with little to no wind, and some excellent fish coming to hand.

When Sterkies behaves, it really is one of the top fly fishing venues in the country.

The carp fishing has been steady in the past few weeks.

The specimen angling is starting to pick up with more fish being landed this past week.

The fronts have helped to drop the water temps and make the carp a bit more aggressive.

Particles have done very well this past week, with some quality fish coming to the net.

The conventional anglers have done well with smaller fish.

Plenty of fish have been caught, with very few going over the 5kg mark.

The best reported baits have been fruity mielie pips. Strawberry and banana has been the most productive of the flavours.

• Please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin.

Tight lines and screaming reels!