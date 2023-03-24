Analysis: Good news for anglers as fish come out to play

Witness Reporter

News from our Jan, The Kingfisher in PMB: Apart from a single report of a localised storm that dropped some 30 mm of the wet stuff up towards the Giant’s Castle area, it seems that the rains are finally abating and autumn is starting to make an appearance.

With that, the trout anglers have been out in abundance, and with conditions settling, the fish have also been out to play and we have some great catches to report.

The Mooi River has been the playground of preference for the Natal Fly Fishers Club river anglers — and with the brown trout that are making themselves available, it’s not hard to see why.

One of the returns listed some 11 fish between two anglers — most in the 11-13inch/28-33cm range, with a few smaller and larger at either end of the scale.

Another of the returns listed in excess of 30 fish recorded between three anglers … with fish ranging in size from a lower end of 7-9inch/18-23cm, to the upper end of 17-19inch/43-48cm.

Now that’s a couple of great days’ fishing in anyone’s books.

Water levels

No mention of water levels, but probably still a tad on the high side, as fishing was conducted with weighted nymphs … black being the top-performing colour.

After the summer heat closure, the NFFC stillwaters are attracting a lot of attention. Good numbers of fish are being reported in the 30-40cm/12-18inch bracket, with a few larger specimens coming to hand, notably 21-23inch/ 3-58 cm and one in the 23-25 inch/ 58-63cm bracket.

Top fly (by word of mouth) is the ubiquitous Black Wooly Bugger, followed by olive, along with dragon and damselfly patterns.

With waters cooling, it appears that after the recent flurry of good fish reported in the socials, that the bass fishing is starting to slow down.

Word from the waters, however, is that there are still some good (3kg+) fish coming out — just fewer.

As we head deeper into autumn, try different depths — fish from the deep to the shallows until you find where the fish are holding.

In post-frontal conditions, speed up your retrieve, fishing fast moving baits such as spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jerk baits. The fish are still there, and they have to eat … but not as often.

Saturday sees an SA Bass and Major League Fishing “Cast-for-Cash” event at Albert Falls.

Thanks Jan.

The carp have been consistent over the last month with mostly smaller fish making their way to the reports but the bigger catches being kept private.

Albert Falls

Albert Falls has been producing fish for both specimen and conventional anglers.

Garlic has been the most reported flavour with floaties out-fishing mielies.

Specimen anglers have been best suited using boilies in the 16 mm size range and upwards. Remember to use whole and chopped boilies in your feed mix to make sure you give the fish plenty to eat.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there.

Tight lines and screaming reels.

