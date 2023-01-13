Analysis: Great week of fishing in store

Jan Korrubel

News from at Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: Week 2 of ’23 and with it some better weather and reports that the fishing is getting back online (pun intended!).

There have been some great fish caught over the past week on all fronts, and with hardly a drop of rain to be seen on the weather forecast looking forward, it’s setting up for a great week ahead … time to get those lines in the water!

Let’s go back-2-front for a change and start with the yellows of Sterkfontein: with the Midlands still a little wet under the collar from the recent deluge(s), the current hot spell is just what the Dr ordered for Sterkies (yes, I know … pun intended again!).

Reports coming down tell of some cracking Smallmouth Yellowfish on the dry fly — that’s what it’s all about up there! For those that know … you know! … but for the first-timers, it’s best go with an old-hand or get a guide — if you need some info, pop into Kingfisher PMB and come and chat to Jan who will be able to assist with advice and flies.

With Sterkies on the brain, the first meeting for ’23 of the Natal Fly Dressers Society (NFDS) featured the infamous Good Dr’s Beetle, presented by local angler Scott Brown. Scott is a great technical tyer, and we were treated to his method of painting the foam strips (he uses three colours of purple to get the correct shade that he is after!) and a new waterproof product for the final coat.

While the beetle is a relatively easy tie, Scott’s recipe for the underbody (involving UV dubbing, CdC and hackle) takes it to another level. With the current warm weather spell, there were a couple of tyers at the meeting already making plans to head north to float their beetles very shortly! Chat to Jan for more info on NFDS.

Sticking with the yellows, a couple of die-hard Scaly (Natal Yellowfish) anglers made good use of the last of the holidays … even with the rivers still on the high side, some proper fish came to hand.

An interesting comment made was that with the fast-flowing water, there has been a dearth of tadpoles in the shallows (current just too strong for them), and where previously the top-rated fly was a black jig bugger, a copper beadhead nymph has been the “go-to” fly for the faster water.

Conditions will only improve now as and when the rains tap off. After the last two weeks of reporting dirty warm water from the trout anglers, last week’s cold spell (a bracing 5° C was measured in The Dargle Valley) has helped the waters cool down somewhat (surface temps now around 17° C from the previous 20+) and there have been a few reports of good fish from the Natal Fly Fishers Club (NFFC) anglers that have taken advantage of the cooler weather.

For waters that have a stream inflow (and many more will have now after the rains), the advantage is that the water flowing in from on high is nice and cool … trout will seek this cooler water so the inlet is a good place to be fishing. Fish reported in the last week have been in the 15-17 inch/38-43 cm and 19-21 inch/48-53 cm range.

And then a cracker of 66 cm/26 inches was reported by local angler Dylan Burczak! That is just over two feet of trout … Congrats Dylan! Only a single report from the river anglers — and that from one of the upper Bushman’s River NFFC beats — which happily reported “water a bit high, but fishable … lots of fish … a special piece of water …”

With no rain of consequence in the 10-day forecast ahead, rivers will drop nicely and the upper sections becoming well fishable. It’s time to get out there. From the bass anglers: Albert Falls has gone a bit quiet, but Midmar is still producing.

With the water at an all-time high in Albert Falls Dam, anglers are reporting that the tilapia are right up in the shallows, and the bass are behind them … so find the baitfish, and you will find the bass — but the high water is making is difficult. In Midmar, catches have been good — but on the smaller end of the scale, all around 1 kg or less.

Lure of choice has been a soft plastic in June Bug colour. With the bass on the lighter side, some of the anglers have taken to a fly rod, and are reporting good success with a black Zonker pattern, either fished close to, or just below, the surface.

The “Heaviest Bag” competition alluded to last week is on the go till the end of next month, so as mentioned, many anglers are keeping a tight lid on their catches, and reports of fish are few and far between.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin. Tight lines and screaming reels!