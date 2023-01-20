Analysis: It’s a case of win some, lose some for anglers as weather plays out

Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: We complained about the rain — too much water they said! — and asked for “decent” weather … but now it’s been cooking for over a week, and the cry is back to rain to cool things down.

On the upside, there is some rain in the current forecast starting this weekend, and then more early next week … till then, it’s a case of win some, lose some I guess!

One of the positives coming out of the hot spell, is Sterkfontein — so as with last week’s report, let’s start with the yellows.

In short, Sterkfontein is ON FIRE currently. Almost every angler with an interest in yellows is either up there currently, or making a plan to head north very shortly.

Fish are taking a variety of flies … the ubiquitous Good Dr’s Beetle is still the first port of call for many Sterkies anglers, but if they are “beetled out” and refusing the beetle, other dries like hoppers, and smaller ones like the F-Fly and Klinkhamer are a good call.

Guide David Weaver reports that his most successful fly at present is a Parachute Hopper in brown, while small (#16) dries is a firm favourite with guide Mark Yelland, and guide Jeremy Rochester is having success with the hopper.

If the fish aren’t taking dries (swirls under the fly, looking but no commitment), try a dropper rig with a Zak, GRHE, PTN nymph.

And just a word of caution: with the hot weather, the yellows are reported in full spawn mode … please avoid areas where fish are spawning, and do not wade in the shallows where the eggs might be … this is the future of the fishery.

Sticking with the yellows, there was a report of a Natal Scaly caught by a Natal Fly Fishers Club angler fishing one of the NFFC beats on The Bushmans River. That’s pretty high up for the scalies to be at this time of year — but we can definitely put it down to the warm weather.

The Bushmans River is currently sitting at 20-21° Celsius, great for the scalies but not so much for the trout.

Fish are rising for the dry, but very lethargically, and more often than not, simply swimming alongside the dry before peeling off back to the bottom. Even a dropper nymph rig yielded no interest — the fish swam right past the nymph and still came for the dry! Go figure.

Prior to the heat spell, with water temp still sitting around 17-18° Celsius, there were some excellent browns reported from other NFFC beats — good numbers and a range of sizes, with the biggest fish reported pulling the tape to the 16 inch / 40 cm mark.

With the stillwaters dirty and on the warm side (surface temps reported range from 21-23° Celsius, and probably more now), fishing has been a bit slow … and non-existent in the heat spell of late.

There were a few reports from anglers that were out before the major heat, and some great fish made it to the net. Good numbers of fish in the 17-19 inch / 43-48cm bracket, with the biggest report in the 21-23 inch / 53-58cm!

The current water temps will, however, curtail any thoughts of trout for the time being I am afraid.

With water temps sitting where they are, even the bass anglers are taking strain … reports are noting surface water temps from 29° Celsius and up … even up to 33° Celsius! Anglers are doing best early morning and late afternoon, midday is just too much even for the bass.

Fishing has been “quiet” … apparently … as once again we have interference / radio silence due to the “Heaviest Bag” competition with many anglers keeping their catches under wraps.

If fishing from the banks, frog, fluke and jerkbait lures are your go-to, the MLF/Major League Fishing event calendar has been released — there are three dates with Alberts Falls as the venue … these are January 28, March 25 and May 27 … so get your entries in.

Of interest to the comp anglers is that the KZN Division of the SA Bass Angling Association will be implementing the Keepnet app for competitions, and promoting catch and release”. Thanks Jan.

