Analysis: It’s not bad weather, just bad clothing

By Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: Soooo … the naysayers were correct! How was that for a rather about-turn in the weather as we are supposedly headed for summer?

I am happy to report, however, that from those intrepid anglers who made it out there, the fish don’t seem to care and some great fish have come to hand. As they say, there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.

On the other hand, the onlookers are going “wish I was there …” but then move a bit closer to the heater and say, “mmmm, never mind …!” My trip on the north of the Eastern Cape unfortunately didn’t involve throwing a line as the weather up on top was still upside down from the heavy snow of the week before … snow drifts apparently 8-10ft deep, an icy road up and especially the 60-80 km/h howling wind was not conducive to throwing a fly.

Never mind the fact that Loch Ness was partially frozen over. The run went well, and I am happy to report that I have No 2 in the bag … roll on next year for No 3 and my hat-trick.

While the weather Grundy’s are grumbling at the recent somewhat Antarctic conditions in The Midlands currently, the positive aspect of the snow is the melt that will be feeding the rivers, keeping the flow up and preventing the “down to bare bones” conditions usually experienced by a rainless winter.

Just a little over seven weeks to the re-opening of the rivers … but hey, who’s counting? While the trout streams remain closed for the time being, some anglers have been giving the odd scaly / Natal Yellowfish a hard time. Some good fishing has been reported from the upper Tugela with plenty fish in the 20-30 cm / 8-12 inch bracket keeping the anglers happy, with a smattering of bigger fish in the 40-50 cm / 16-20 inch bracket.

A black jig bugger/tadpole imitation was the “go to” solution. There were some intrepid anglers in the Natal Fly Fishers Club ranks that made it out over the past week in the pre-frontal and then full-frontal conditions. One report showed a water temperature level down to single figure — and I am sure that chill will cause another degree or so drop.

Apart from a couple smaller fish reported in the 11-13 inch / 28-33 cm range, most of the fish were in the upper end of the tape measure in the 17-19 inch / 43-48 cm and 19-21 inch / 48-53 cm bracket. The private waters have also been producing well — it’s been a great winter season so far with good fish all round.

The producing patterns have been minnow, dragon and damsel fly patterns. This month’s meeting of the Natal Fly Dressers Society had NFDS chair Jan Korrubel demonstrating midge patterns — commonly overlooked by the “bugger chuckers”; as small as they are, midges are THE staple food item for most freshwater species.

If tying your own fly is of interest, pop into the Kingfisher-PMB and chat to Jan about getting into fly-tying. The next events on the calendar are Leg 3 of the Tops Corporate Challenge that takes place at the end of the month, followed by the Kamberg Outdoor Challenge mid-August.

Last week’s pre-frontal conditions had the bass on the bite with some good fish in the two-kilogram-plus range being reported from Albert Falls Dam, with olive soft plastics doing the work.

There are a couple events coming up next month, starting with the new Bass Warehouse Tournament Trail mid-August on Alberts, followed by Albert Falls Bass Tournament at the end of August. No reports from Midmar Dam of late. Tight lines and screaming reels!

