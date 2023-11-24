Analysis | It’s time to get out and make hay while the sun shines

By Jan Korrubel

Report from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: The crazy heat of the last week has left us with really not much to report on this week, oh wait, Xmas has come early with our crazy Black Friday Sale until Sunday!

Get in, or miss out!

On the fishing front, the fish seem just as excited as there have been some great reports coming in across a spectrum of species, trout, yellows, bass, and carp. It’s time to get out and make hay while the sun shines.

Top Tip : don’t forget your sunblock, otherwise you are going to know all about it. Reports indicate that the Midlands received anywhere between 14-42mm (average 20mm) last weekend, which has left some rivers raging and other high and dry.

Some fishing returns from the Natal Fly Fishers Club anglers noted that the rivers were low and while no water temperatures were reported, “warm” was noted in one of the returns (not surprising in this heat).

A local author and angler reported 24° Celsius on a recent outing; that’s a tad warm for cool water trout.

The Mooi River received the most attention, with The Bushman’s and uMngeni also being visited, and the returns indicate that a good number of the respective brown trout population showed up and played along.

Fish were predominantly in the 9-13 inch / 23-33 cm bracket, with some bigger specimens in the 13-15 inch / 33-38 cm and 17-19 inch / 43-48 cm class. No flies mentioned, but if water temperatures are already up, fish will be holding in the deeper cool water, so nymphing will be the name of the game.

With only two returns over the last week, trudging a naked stillwater bank, or even bobbing about in a float tube, in the current blistering heat is clearly not everybody’s cup of tea

Fish reported were in the 11-13 inch / 28-33 cm and 13-15 inch / 33-38 cm bracket. Of interest is that the larger fish were reportedly brown trout, usually scarce in stillwater.

Again, no water temperatures reported, and with no 16-20 inch/40-50 cm fish being listed in the returns, it appears that the bigger specimens managed to avoid the temptations of the fly, in all probability by staying deep in cooler water.

As water temperature rises, restrict fishing activities to an early morning session to take advantage of fish foraging in the post-nighttime cooler waters, and be off the water by mid-morning. The bass fishing is ON at both Albert Falls and Midmar, with some excellent fish coming out in the 3-5kg range.

With the early morning flat, calm conditions, the carp are on the surface at Albert Falls, getting stuck into rafts of midges. Great fun on fly, a small #16 dry fly pattern in black and white (on a good hook!), with nothing less than 8lb tippet and a gentle leading presentation so as not to spook the fish, is required to get stuck into these tackle busters. Even then, a few lost fish and straightened hooks make them worthy quarry.

This weekend see’s the St John’s DSG PA annual fishing competition at the Baynesfield “BIG DAM”, Baynesfield estate. Tight lines to all anglers taking part. The update on the Albert Falls hippo is that he/she is still wandering the lake shores; with the latest sighting in the Pelican Bay area.

Word is that the hippo is due to be uplifted and returned to where it came from. In the meantime, all guests visiting Albert Falls are requested to be vigilant and inform the reserve manager of any sightings of the hippo.

With summer settling in, the yellowfish will be starting to get into gear. Word is that there have been some good scalies at the top of Midmar/Cascades

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Sterkfontein anglers are also getting into gear.

Before heading north, two or three days of sunny weather is required and then it’s game on. Tight lines everyone!

