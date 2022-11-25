Analysis: Last week’s crazy weather keeps local anglers guessing

Jan Korrubel

News from Jan, The Kingfisher in PMB. “Last week’s weather trend continues … and is intensifying if truth be told! Crazy weather with the blistering heat and thunderstorms … which looks like it’s going to be ticking around for a while yet.

Enjoy the sun while you can as the Norwegian weather gods have it that this weekend is going to be a wet one. Get your fishing in now, come to the Kingfisher Black Friday Sale over the weekend (as many times as you like!), and then take your new tackle out for a throw when the weather clears in the new week … how’s that for a plan?

We reported lots of water around last week — the situation is still much the same — rivers are full to brimming, as are the stillwaters. With the high water, only a couple of reports from river anglers of the Natal Fly Fishers Club — one being from a central beat where the catch was less than expected for this piece of water (as expected with the water level) — another came from a higher beat (where the water will be cleaner and somewhat slower) and some good fish up to the 11-13 inch / 28-33cm bracket.

As is usual with these returns, no flies were mentioned, but in this case, knowing the reportee, I have a strong suspicion that the dry fly was to blame … good news indicative of decent water up top! Another river report came from of the Natal yellowfish aka scaly beats, but sadly no fish were reported. No word either from any of the other usual yellowfish waters, as I suspect that the flows and colours are too much for any avid angler.

On the stillwater side, also only a few reports from the NFFC anglers — once again, I suspect that “the Mudlands” of the Midlands is maybe keeping the anglers from having to wash their vehicles after ever fishing trip! That being said, there are always a few intrepid souls that will head out any time, and for those that risk, winnings can be sweet.

Best fish pulled the tape to over 50 cm, around the 20-inch mark, with a couple of other fish that came in the 45-50cm / 15-20 inch bracket. Summer conditions notwithstanding, it seems like some bigger specimens are out to play with a report mentioning “We got smashed up a few times!” Water temperatures are up, all returns reporting 20°C and up, and fish holding deep.

One noted that “the fish disappeared” in the afternoon when the water temperature went to 24° C. Yikes, that’s warm for trout, and perhaps worth mentioning again: tippet up to get your fish in quickly so you can release quickly and send it back to the cooler depths. This weekend sees the long-awaited NFFC River Clinic taking place on the Mooi River in the Kamberg Valley.

While the weather forecast looks to be somewhat inclement, I can safely say that the organisers have plenty of materials to present should the river not play ball. The NFFC has seen a lot of interest in the clinics that were on offer this year, and places filled up quickly, so watch the NFFC Socials for news of upcoming events.

I am informed that there is a saltwater (fly angling) clinic on the cards The bass boys are still keeping their catches on the lowdown, as the competition intimated to be taking place currently runs till the end of December … so I expect that we won’t see any reports from those anglers entered in the comp. There was a VERY GOOD fish from Albert Falls Dam this last week — from the bank to boot, so just goes to show that the big ‘uns are anywhere — no scale or tape on hand unfortunately, but from the footage estimated to be on the 70 cm / 6 kg mark!

As usual, there are murmurings of some very good fish coming out of Midmar Dam too, but no pictures, no proof they say. Tilapia and carp are reportedly on the spawn at present, and barbel are around, so if these species are of interest, time to get in on the action”. Thanks Jan.

Tight lines and screaming reels. For the best in tackle and advice, pop into any of the seven Kingfisher stores, they are open 8 am to 5 pm Mon-Fri, and 8 am to 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za

ALSO READ | Freshwater fishing picks up due to influx of summer rain

Go to www.facebook.com/thekingfisherdaiwa and “Like” us on Facebook to catch reviews, videos, fishing reports, great promotions and lots more. As always, remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up to date with all our new video releases and to brush up on your species knowledge, tactics and tips/tricks. https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKingfisherFishing It is Black Friday time again.

This year we are going big with all our branches running the sale today, tomorrow and on Sunday. We have branches in Durban, (Hunter Street as well as at Tackle Centre), Warner Beach, Kloof, Pietermaritzburg, Ballito and Salt Rock. All items are less 20%, excluding bait and items already on special (while stocks last). Pop into your nearest Kingfisher branch to make the most of the deals.