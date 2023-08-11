Analysis: Late rains and melt from the recent snows good news

By Jan Korrubel

Jan at the Kingfisher in the city says: Bigger patterns have worked on most days, with the paparoach in olive being particularly deadly, along with some realistic minnow patterns.

This is not always the case as the higher-pressure days have meant scaling down to PTN or similar.

Fish to the conditions, as what worked last time is not guaranteed to work this time.

The run of decent weather continues, but the last time I said: “Spring is Sprung” (again), we had a triple-run of serious frontal systems, some seriously chilly weather and warnings of “disruptive snow” … so maybe we’ll hang fire for the next couple of weeks, until September 1.

On the subject of September 1, the days are counting down for the opening of the river season, and even though I won’t be on my local brown trout haunt for the first time in over 15 years, I will still be on a river on the 1st, just a bit further north, and with toothy quarry in the spotlight!

Report to follow in a couple of weeks’ time.

In the meantime, I am not the only one who is counting down. Reports from the Bushman’s River augers well for the opening: the late rains and melt from the recent snows have kept the flow up.

Water temperatures took a dip with the snow, but the current temperature is reported to be 10°Celsius.

And to get the juices flowing, the Natal Fly Dressers Society hosted well-known author and fly tyer Peter Brigg (of Call of The Stream fame) for the August meeting. Brigg demonstrated a versatile hopper/caddis pattern with an innovative tail-loop to hang a dropper nymph from, when using barbless hooks.

Now dubbed the HCD hopper-caddis-dropper, it looks like there will be a few floating down the river soon.

August is usually considered to be a tricky month for trout, and with a few “el blanko” returns coming in from the Natal Fly Fishers Club anglers, it seems to be holding true to reputation — especially when fish can be seen cruising the shallows, but can’t be tempted to take your offerings.

On the flip side, there are of course those anglers who just seem to find the fish no matter the theory, and there have been some good fish reported this past week. Fish ranged from 11-13 inches / 28-33cm all the way through the tape measure to 21-23 inches / 53-58cm.

Water temperature is back on the way up now, with reports of around 10°Celsius. The clear waters required smaller patterns, while waters with colour produced on larger flies.

Next weekend sees the finals of the Tops Corporate Challenge taking place on the waters around Nottingham Road. We have it first-hand that after winning the third leg, the “Stranger Dangers” women’s team are super keen to get back on the water and prep is well underway. We look forward to reporting in two weeks’ time.

With the weather settling nicely, there have been some good bass about in the post-frontal conditions of late. Midmar is reportedly on the go with the fish in full spawn mode, while Albert Falls has been a little tricky with fish in pre-spawn, staging and moving up, the trick being to find the right lure.

Local anglers Tyron McGarry and Romario Joseph had a trick up their sleeves, both landing some good fish last weekend. McGarry reported that the fish are healthy, short but stocky.

And a reminder that the annual Albert Falls Classic will be held at the end of next month, so get your entries in.

The carp have been active on the surface on calm days at Albert Falls Dam, with some good Mirror Carp coming to hand.

The scaley (Natal Yellowfish) are getting into gear with anglers reporting from the Umkomaas and Tugela.

Somewhat early, but good fish have also been reported from Cascades at the Umgeni inlet to Midmar.

Current “go to” patterns include nymphs like Hare and Copper (the fish like them scruffy), and jig buggers in black and brown. Thanks, Jan.

