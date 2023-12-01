Analysis: Low water conditions are making things uncomfortable for the fish

By Jan Korrubel

News in from Jan Korrubel, The Kingfisher in PMB: “If last week’s heat was anything to go by, it sure fired up the annual Kingfisher Black Friday sale! Thank you to all our customers for the support.

“It looks like y’all are putting your new tackle to good use already, as the fishing has been just as hot!

“The summer cycle is really settling in now, and along with the blistering hot, sweltering days, there have been some late afternoon storms from a couple millimetres to into double digit figures. Unfortunately, not enough to give the rivers a push, and with the heat, the low water conditions are making things uncomfortable for the fish.”

“A single Natal Fly Fishers Club return from the Bushman’s River, while reporting some good fish in the 11-15 inch / 28-38cm bracket, noted a river temperature up in the late teens to start, and over 20°C by late afternoon.

With just a handful of returns coming in, no doubt the extreme heat has also kept the stillwater anglers off the water. The bulk of the fish reported were in the 11-15 inch / 28-38cm class, and a few more in the 15-17 inch / 38-43 cm and 17-19 inch / 43-48 cm brackets. On the flies, one of the returns noted using a favourite minnow pattern. READ MORE Festive cheer at Liberty Midlands Mall

“Water temperatures were commented on in both sets of returns … anglers are recommended to carry a thermometer and use the early morning to fish waters that have cooled overnight, and to call it a day when temperatures get near the 20°C mark.

“The bass are reportedly still on the prod at Albert Falls and Midmar. Reports are contrasting, with one noting ‘toughest fishing ever’, and another ‘excellent fishing, bass gone wild’. We are leaning towards the latter however, as there is plenty of pictorial proof (for a change!) in the socials of good fish taken by both the boat and bank anglers. Baynesfield Dam is also producing, with an excellent 1,4 kg tilapia reported recently, taken on a lipless crank.

“Still no final word on the fate of the hippo at Albert Falls. Local anglers Zeyn Habib and Arshud Maiter reported a near run-in, with the beastie popping up in the near vicinity where they were fishing, resulting in a few mock charges and them wisely beating a hasty retreat. Anglers are again warned to be vigilant and not to approach the animal.

“One positive of the heatwave is that Sterkfontein Dam was on fire this last week and weekend. With the early week warming up, anglers descended on the water from both north and south, and it resulted in an excellent few days’ fishing..

“Beetle and hopper patterns were the primary flies of choice, with anglers reporting good numbers of solid fish, and instances of cast-for-cast”.

Guide Jeremy Rochester of Escape Fly Fishing reports that with the warmer water temperatures, the spawn has started, and noted catching smaller male fish now mixed in with the larger female specimens.

“Just across the border is another yellowfish paradise — the Bokong River that feeds into Katze Dam. Local outfitters, African Waters, report that the yellowfish season has kicked off strongly in the last week, with good numbers of fish starting the migration upstream.”

Thanks Jan.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin.

Please send any information about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za.

Tight lines and screaming reels!