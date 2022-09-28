Analysis | Marathon sub-2 so near, yet so far …

Norrie Williamson

This is a great time in running history.

There are so many performances that are edging the sport forward.

Over a week ago in Copenhagen, for the first time in history, 15 men broke the hour-mark for the half marathon in one race.

This past weekend, Eliud Kipchoge sliced another 30 seconds off his own world record for the marathon and looked set to break the two-hour mark for much of the race.

The time of 2:01,09 was unthinkable a decade ago and now commentators teasingly hint at the first sub-two hours on a legal course.

Historic time

We, the public and running enthusiasts, are privileged to be around at this time in history. It’s a time that will replicate, with similar significance to May 1954, when Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile.

Sub-two hours is currently perceived as the limit of human endurance — but to Kipchoge “no human is limited”.

In his view, the barriers are self-created, and the objective is to find a way around or through them. Ever since the first Nike sub-2 project, Kipchoge, and his team, have looked at every aspect of preparation in search of those factors that produce sufficient returns to erode the seconds, metres and energy costs that separate him from the 1:59,59 mark.

His exploration delivered in Vienna where the use of a lead car, a careful selection of the pacing pack of the pacing pack, together with shoes and energy supply on a multi-lapped course provided a 1:59,40.

Legal is the next barrier

Transferring that to a legal course limits several techniques and exposes the athlete to considerably more risks in the marathon than for a mile. Miles can be run at relatively close intervals, whereas a marathon requires a level of physical and mental commitment that demands longer periods of recovery.

The fact is that there are only a few courses in the world that have the profile, weather, environment, and finance to be able to host such an attempt.

Logistical perfection is a key ingredient, but so, too, is the need for correct pacing which presents a major challenge.

At 37, the Kenyan could be expected to be entering the autumn of his marathoning best, yet his performances continue to defy that number, and at this stage he remains untouchable. This is a key challenge to the sub-2 objective.

The ability to race sub-2 is currently an extremely rare potential, with possibly only three to four athletes showing the necessary attributes, and all are younger, but have yet to step up to that distance / time of focus.

It can be done

What we saw on Sunday in Berlin was, in my opinion, confirmation that Kipchoge can break two hours but lacks the necessary partnership of pacers who can get him to 35 km on time.

One must have, not only, the physiology and efficiency of style to travel the distance at that speed, but also the tenacity and desire to break through the barrier: to fight back at the mentality that screams “stop” and to do what others perceive is impossible.

Breaching the factor of safety

As humans, we are engineered with a “factor of safety” to prevent us from damaging our bodies. We can exceed this when the desire, or need, is great enough, such as running to escape death, or the mother who lifts a car to rescue a child.

Such extreme cases are generally instantaneous where physical attributes are fired into action before the mind can override what is perceived as being an illogical and extreme action.

By definition, this marathon running goal requires two hours of denying the perceived limit.

Pacers are key, providing not only a physical assurance and benefit of blocking the wind, and setting a rhythm, but also the mental assurance of maintaining the pace, that many consider impossible.

If Kipchoge had been matched at 2:49 per km to 35 km on Sunday, I am confident that his mental tenacity, and ability to deny his physical discomfort, would have resulted in a 1:59 and high change.

The challenge is to find athletes to pace him to that key marker to reduce the time — he must face those demons alone.

The top gun of running

It would seem to me that it requires the likes of Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, both of whom have exceptional times and records at 5 km to the half marathon but have yet to step up to the marathon distance.

Ideally, there would be a third in the line-up to provide the sort of slipstreaming profile. Jakob Ingbrigtsen may be a potential third musketeer to assist in changing the world of marathons.

One challenge could be that the selected trio are probably also keen to become the Roger Bannister of the sub-2 marathon barrier.

Even if the Ugandan duo were willing to work for the Kenyan to take the glory, it’s still necessary to find an event that has a suitable course, weather, and the finances to afford that sort of pacing team.

Allowing for sufficient incentive for a sub-2, plus appearance money for pacers and Kipchoge, that bill alone could easily be around $2,5 million! (R45 million). That’s over and above race organisation costs.

It’s an extremely high-risk ask of any race to place its entire marketing on the hope of ideal conditions and a world-changing performance that realistically could literally be blown out of consideration before the gun is even fired.

Never miss the opportunity

It is for this reason that every possible practical opportunity to achieve this sub-2 goal must be cherished. I am confident it will be broken and that when it is, there will be those that follow, just as they did with the sub-four-minute mile.

Kipchoge is certainly the man of the moment, but given the impact of pacing performances, finding the correct “Chris Chataway and Chris Brasher pacers” for the sub-two is the first challenge.

Negotiating the weather conditions with the power above is another and taking the financial, marketing, and potential risks of the occasion is something that could go wildly askew.

We are all fortunate to be on this brink of the sub-2 marathon which will prove Kipchoge correct: “No Human is Limited” and thereafter perceptions will require to be reset.