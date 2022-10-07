Analysis | Plenty of fish to catch despite weather gods seemingly being a bit confused

Jan Korrubel

Jan from The Kingfisher in PMB says the weather gods seem to be a bit confused currently — snow the week before last, followed by cooking temps this past week, which judging by the lack of reports, has kept the anglers indoors, one suspects.

While we wait for the spring/summer rains, the warm/hot daytime temperatures are not helpful for the low water conditions … for the trout especially … better suited to the yellowfish (scaly) and bass.

Unfortunately, the forecast for the week ahead doesn’t look promising in this regard either … just a spit and spot on some days over the next week.

With the upper reaches of the trout streams low and warming up, anglers are putting their efforts into the lower beats where there is a bit more flow. Good fish are being reported from the Natal Fly Fisher’s Club beats on the Bushmans River along with a cautionary “very warm” note on the water temperature.

With the size of fish that can be expected from these beats ranging up to 19inches / 48cm, it’s best to tackle up with a slightly heavier tippet in order to get the fish in and released as quickly as possible.

The same applies to the trout stillwaters — with the current interest in going as light as possible, the downside is fighting a fish in the warmer surface waters for longer, resulting in an excess build up of lactic acid and the possible demise of the fish … even if you think you have released it successfully.

Top tip for fishing stillwaters as we head further into summer, is to fish deep and slow. The fish will tend to head for the bottom in search of cooler water … pay attention to the structure of the land surrounding the dam, and you will get an idea as to where the deeper water is … most promising is the channel of the old river bed (look for the old inlet versus the old outlet (usually the middle to the dam wall) and plot a possible path). This may be somewhat restrictive for those fishing from the bank, and probably better suited to the float tube anglers.

If bank angling, the best time will be early morning when fish may be found midge’ing in the shallows after the cooler night time temperatures … they will move off into the deep as the edge waters warm … so the choice is to either call it a day (say by 10 am) or hop into the tube …

News from the SA Protea Team that recently competed in the 41st FIPS-MOUCHE World Fly Fishing Championship in Spain, is that the team placed a very creditable 11 place (out of 22 teams).

Of note is that Durban angler Shaun Dickson took a first place overall individuals win in the fifth and final session with 16 fish — no mean feat and hearty congrats!

More news from Saffa (South African Fly Fishing Association) is that there is much happening on the competition front right now, as they are backed up with national events … Youth have been in practice up on the Vaal river for the past week — some great fish have come out in the form of smallmouth yellowfish, muddies and carp giving the guys a proper line stretch — and competition is currently taking place. B Nationals is just over two weeks away in the Underberg area of KZN.

Vices will be getting worked overtime in prep, and wading boots at the ready for miles of tramping the river banks.

The scaly anglers will be pleased with the current of significant rain, and the Umkomaas and Tugela will stay clean and fishable for a while yet.

Again, some excellent fish of up to 19 inches/48 cm have been reported from the NFFC beat on the Umkomaas River. The warmer weather appears to have been conducive towards the bass anglers, and some great fish have been reported. Most notably a 5,38 kg PB caught by local PMB-based angler Christo van Tonder — well done, that’s a cracker!

Both Albert Falls and Midmar dams are fishing very well. Word from the water is that jerk bait season is here as the bass that have come out of spawn are now hungry and wanting to feed up.

A very exciting way to fish, as jerk-bait fishing is not slow, and hungry fish will chase down a fast moving bait.

Top Tips: use a medium powered rod of around 6 ft, go light line 8 to 10 lb, and use a natural to clear bait on bright sunny days and a darker bait on cloudy days.

The “bream anglers”, that is tilapia and carp, are not complaining either with both currently in spawn mode with some good fish being reported.

While Largemouth Bass are the most sought after (pure from a size perspective methinks), Smallmouth Bass have a great reputation as a harder-fighting cousin.

Anglers that were targeting scaley recently came across “a fairly urban stretch of river infested with these guys. Nothing big, but great fun on the ultralights with these smallmouth fighting much harder than the largemouth bass”.

So guys, take advantage of the weather before the REAL summer rains make an appearance – throw that line and (maybe) get to brag about the catch.

Tight lines and screaming reels!