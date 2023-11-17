Analysis: Summer fishing is finally finding its groove

By Jan Korrubel

News from Jan Korrubel at The Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg: “With last week’s weather forecast coming in to play, I’m happy to report that it seems that a good number of anglers took action before the system came in, and some good … nay, excellent! … fish have been reported.

“Looks like the summer fishing is finally finding its groove. With the weather appearing to remain fairly settled for the week ahead, now is the time to get out and wet a line. Don’t forget that ‘show and tell’ is all part of the process … we love to hear your fishy tales and see the results of your endeavours, so do pop around an come and brag! The only firm rule is “No pics, no proof!”

ALSO READ | Analysis: With water temperatures sitting at between 20°C and 22°C, Albert Falls is ‘cooking’ with bass

“With the rivers having picked up some good flow with the rains, the Natal Fly Fishers Club anglers have been making hay on all three of the local trout streams this week again.

“The Mooi River can be a tad fickle, as a big storm higher up in the catchment will turn it to chocolate quickly, but if caught at the right time, is a very productive system.

“The NFFC beats, having only recently been reopened with the rains having brought levels up, has drawn the most attention, and yielded some great fish this past week. Good numbers in the 9-13 inch / 23-33 cm range, with a few better specimens in the 15-17 inch / 38-43m and 17-19 inch / 43-48cm classes.

“The Umgeni also produced a good range of fish spread across the tape measure from the 9-11 inch / 23-28cm bracket all the way through to the 17-19 inch / 43-48cm bracket. As reported last week, the Bushman’s River seems to have escaped the bigger rainfalls, so flows are lower than the Mooi and Umgeni, and reports indicate that some rain is required … hopefully the recent rains have fallen that side of the ridge. Nonetheless, the fish are (always) there, the returns indication fish up to the 13-15 inch / 33-38cm class were brought to the net.

“The NFFC stillwaters also saw some action this week. With the number of rather muddy vehicles on the roads these days, The Midlands roads are reportedly a bit of a mud bath, but well worth the car wash afterwards if the fish returns are anything to go by!

Fish reported were predominantly in the 11-13 inch / 28-33cm and 13-15 inch / 33-38cm classes, with the larger specimens in the 19-21 inch / 48-53cm and a couple of fish reported over the 21inch / 50cm mark, one being in the 23-25inch / 58-63cm bracket. The fish certainly seem to be back on the prod.

“Perhaps the bass anglers read last week’s ‘call to arms’ because there have been reports — and a couple of pics — of some proper bucket mouths coming to hand. It certainly was a BIG fish weekend, with Midmar producing some fish in the 3-4 kg range, and local angler Mike Scheepers getting his PB of 5,1 kg. Again, the fish are there, but most excellent to get the confirmation (every now and again).

ALSO READ | Fishing: Weather is a fickle animal

Word has it that Albert Falls is also back in form. “The private dams are also on fire — regular visitor to the Midlands waters, Fritz de Koker from Durban, fishing with local anglers Jason and Tyron McGarry, reported great fun with some dinner-plate sized bluegill and feisty bass on the fly.

“Michael from Kingfisher-PMB also reports success with various species (bass, tilapia and scaly) on the fly … and it looks like he is succumbing to the bend of “The Long Rod”.

“No word from the scaly anglers of late, but word has it that the yellows of Sterkfontein are making an appearance, and anglers are gearing up for the season. Well-known Sterkfontain guide, David Weaver, reports that while the water is still on the cool side at 15° to 16° Celsius, there are pockets of warm 19° Celsius water with fish in them … although they are being picky and might not be inclined to take the fly.

David reports that the Yellows were actively feeding on carp eggs, so suggests that Orange Hotspot PTN’s and other egg-type flies are the current go-to patterns.

“Furthermore, there are large swarms of Mayflies in the afternoons and the Caddis are active throughout the day, so anglers have been stocking up on small parachute-style patterns and Elk-hair Caddis.

“Previous reports have mentioned success of hoppers patterns and David confirms that the current crop of Hoppers are brown in sizes 8-12.”