Analysis: This is indeed it!

Norrie Williamson

Running is a sport that encompasses the extremities of both distance and abilities.

The blue-ribbon event is often a title afforded the 100 m sprint champion while others marvel at the endurance of the multi-day ultra-runners.

Both athletes garner their supporters and admirers, but road running offers even more as one of only a very limited number of sports that allow the weekend warrior to rub shoulders and share the competitive field with the best in the world.

For South Africans the isolation of the 1960s to ’90s brought the evolution of road running in favour over the traditional track and field.

With competition restricted to our domestic athletes, track and field became predictable and uninspiring with the same athlete filling the same podiums throughout the season.

Distance became king

The combination of a worldwide running boom in the 1970s, and the introduction of television coverage saw South Africans drawn to the Comrades Marathon as their natural replacement for the “big city” marathon boom that had inspired the world.

Why run 42 km when a 90 km had already existed for 40 years?

Clubs and the local road running structure evolved to meet the demands of a population keen to outperform the world at any opportunity.

The slow initial growth was soon boosted by the charismatic character of Bruce Fordyce and by the late 1980s over 12 000 runners were boasting finishes in the double marathon.

Road running were a separate organisation to the track and field, and became the wealthier member of the athletics family.

Without doubt our road running and athletic structure was a leader around the world and only Italy has a similar requirement for every runner to be licensed with the federation to participate in a road race.

For South Africans it soon became all about the distance. 1975 saw the introduction of a qualifying marathon and to a large degree this had led to a virtual demise of the 10km and subsequently the 15 km/10 mile racing.

Last week the Comrades tradition lumbered towards the 96th edition which ambitiously targets 20 000 entries, under the slogan: Ziyasha (this is it)

A step in the right direction

However, this week those with a longer vision for the sport will have welcomed the news of the extension of the Absa Run Your City Series to two new cities and providing a total of five venues over six months.

The secret and promise of the series success lies in everything Comrades doesn’t offer.

While the 90 km requires commitment and consistency of training, the 10 km is both a significant but achievable challenge while simultaneously being the ideal measure and development vehicle for those who wish to excel in endurance.

Put simply, the faster one runs in the short 10 km, (or 5 km), distance the faster one will be at all longer distances including Comrades.

It is no surprise that the Run Your City series attracted numbers from the outset, and the expansion to both Gqeberha and Tshwane are sure to add a few more thousands to the 30 000 plus who annually committed to the trio of events in Johannesburg, Durban and the flagship of Cape Town.

A holistic offering

It’s not simply about covering the 10 km distance: it’s the excitement of numbers, sharing road with world class athletes who are normally only seen on TV, the selection of routes that pass iconic landmarks, and the dozen or so activations and entertainment that distract and attract runners to this forum of pleasure.

Drums, dancers, bands, cheerleaders and the opportunity to show friends and colleagues a clean set of heels with a scintillating sprint over the 100 metre Puma “Beat Bolt” activation means there is something for everyone in each event, and a uniqueness in each aspect of the series.

For those upfront the financial rewards are some of the best in the country and continent. Last year’s innovative Durban incentive scheme pulled a new depth of South Africans tight into the slipstream of the invited world class performers.

Perhaps most importantly though, in this post-Covid era, the Absa Run Your City series is providing a much-needed opportunity and growth for road running in a country which is otherwise intent on drowning under a clutter of marathons and ultras that is fast stifling the life out of clubs, which face the near impossible task of making their races financially viable.

A continental solution

It is not only about South Africa, this has continental potential.

Many areas and cities in Africa lack suitable roads and infrastructure for marathons, but virtually all can find the traffic controlled routes and resources to host a 10 km race.

An African 10 km series with an overall final and Abbott-type reward system has long been a personal desire, and gained more stimulus this year both with events in French-speaking countries and through discussions with the Development Centres.

If one is looking for a way to develop the up-and-coming athletes around the continent and while maximising participation, then this is it!

Marathons suffocating South Africa

Ironically the visionless and ill-considered Comrades and Two Oceans qualification periods enforce marathon and longer events into the hot and humid months, and leave the cooler months open for the shorter events.

The absurdness of the fixture list, however, provides a boost for the five Absa events that will now take pride of place between April and September.

Later sunrises, cooler weather with lower humidity will result in faster times while also allowing for later starts that will attract the post-pandemic novice and recreational participants into the sport.

If ever there was clear indication of the damage that Comrades and its qualification period is imposing on South African road running, this is it! — Ziyasha.