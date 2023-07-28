Analysis: This winter season has seen some of the best fishing that the Midlands has to offer

By Jan Korrubel

Jan at the Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg says: Well, well, well … with another massive frontal system sitting off the bottom of Africa, it looks like the naysayers might have a third round of warnings to their credit!

With prefrontal conditions usually the best time to be on the water, time to get on the water and put those lines out as conditions are set to deteriorate at a rate of rapid knots from late this weekend and through early next week …

“Poor conditions” aside, as reported recently, the wild weather certainly has had a positive effect on the fishing and brought the big ‘uns out to play. As mentioned previously, this winter season has seen some of the best fishing that the Midlands has to offer … and it is now confirmed that the Midlands waters are home to “whales” … yes, that is correct: whales (of the trout variety)!

While a few anglers of the Natal Fly Fishers Club weren’t on the receiving end of the trout’s graciousness in the last week as the barometer fell through the floor and water temperature nudged ever lower (returns are listing temps of around 8° C), other returns listed some great fish on the feed in the prefrontal conditions: nothing under 15 inches/38cm, with the remainder all larger, and a good number of fish in the 19-21 inch/48-53cm bracket. But then came a return that listed two trout of rather epic proportions: one cock fish of 25-27 inches/63-68cm (confirmed at 65cm and over 3,5 kg) and another hen of 27-29 inches/68-74 cm (confirmed at 72cm and over 5,5 kg) … here be the whales mentioned above!

From the report : ‘… never caught a salmon before, but that’s what it looked like … didn’t know that trout get this big in South Africa!”.

Personal bests for both anglers and likely a fish of a lifetime — almost certainly the biggest fish recorded in the history of the NFFC … Congrats to the anglers concerned!

With a little over five weeks to go before opening day of the trout river season, some more snow on the top of the ‘Berg will make for some more welcome melt, keeping the rivers off the bare bones … the better the flow at the start of the season, the earlier the better fishing starts, otherwise the first couple of weeks can be (very) slow.

We reported last week that the South African Youth Fly Fishing Team were at the 20th FIPS Mouche World Youth Fly Fishing Championships in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina … the team finished a most creditable sixth (out of 11 teams) — congrats to all.

While the youth were gallivanting across the globe, sweltering in the northern hemisphere summer temps of 40°C+!, the SA Ladies Nationals took place at Dullstroom in the rather frigid conditions of the last frontal system.

In fact, the weather worsened to such an extent that session four was postponed to the following days and a fly-tying competition was held in its place! Taking the team gold was Gauteng North A — and Individual gold going to Marelise Henys also from GN-A — the biggest fish stretching the tape to 52,7cm/20 inches brown trout for Kristine Paige from GN-B.

KZN Ladies came fourth out of the seven competing teams. Congrats to all medal and trophy winners, and kudos to the women for sticking to it in the atrocious conditions!

This weekend sees Leg 3 of the Tops Corporate Challenge taking place on the waters around Nottingham Road. It looks like the anglers might, just, get the job done before the real weather pulls in, so fingers crossed and tight lines to all!

Jan has a couple of new flies in the water with mates that are fishing — look forward to reporting next week.

The cold might have slowed the bass down somewhat, but word from the waters is that there are still some good fish around — with both Albert Falls and Midmar producing. Anglers are keeping cards close to their chest in the slower conditions … no pic, no proof, as they say!

While there is only a “rumour” of a 4,5 kg bucket mouth from Midmar, thanks Ruan Elliot for a confirmed report of a solid 2,64 kg fish after a tough day at Albert Falls.

Carp are apparently being a bit iffy on Alberts, but are producing well at Midmar. Conditions being as they are, the only way to find out is the tried and tested method of putting line to water! Thanks Jan.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin.

Tight lines and screaming reels!

