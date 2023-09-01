Analysis: Warming waters have set the scaly on fire

By Witness Reporter

Jan at the Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg says: “As the saying goes: as one door closes, another one opens … with the “iffy” month of August just behind us on the trout front, the warming waters have set the scaly (Natal Yellowfish) on fire.

“Great reports are coming in from far and wide, so it’s time to get out there and take advantage while the rod-benders are being friendly.”

Friday, September 1 sees the opening of the trout streams, and it’s been a deliberate ploy of mine for over 15 years to pull a “sickie” (and then miraculously recover on the day — tongue firmly in cheek here) and head out for a river inspection after not seeing flowing water for the three-month river closure.

As mentioned last week, a recent trip to Giant’s Castle revealed the Bushman’s River to be low and clear, and reports from around indicate much the same elsewhere.

It is amazing how fast water levels drop after a short period of no input.

Tight lines to all making it out at the weekend — send your reports and let’s see those fish. While I won’t be able to report on the trout this year, I will be on a “stream” a little further north this year and hope to have something else to report on my return.

I suspect that August and the turning of the season has got the better of the Natal Fly Fishing Club anglers, with a few hardy souls venturing out again.

The club has been busy with its late-winter stocking programme, with a number of waters having been stocked over the last while.

It would appear that the “stockies” have taken “like a fish to water”, are hungry and feeding well, as one of the reports indicated a number of fish caught in the 13 to 18cm range.

At the other end of the spectrum, there was a report of fish in the 43 to 48cm and 48 to 53cm brackets.

Last weekend saw the annual Albert Falls Bass Classic taking place.

Fishing was scheduled for the Friday and Saturday, but due to high winds last Friday and fears for the anglers’ safety, the event was held over for a day and fishing took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Herewith is a summary of the full results, which are available on the Albert Falls Bass Classic socials page.

Top three bags were all over 25 kg, the winning bag pulling the scales to 28,445 kg.

More than 50 fish came in at over the 2 kg mark, with the single biggest fish topping the scales at 4,254 kg (of interest, the next 15 fish were all between the 3 kg and 4 kg mark).

The women and juniors also put up a good showing: The top fish caught by a woman came in at 3,235 kg and the biggest in the juniors came in at 2,860 kg. Congrats to all the anglers!

The scaly anglers have been all smiles recently — with river conditions on the up, the fish have been loose.

Depending on what part of the river you were on, early morning meant a rather chilly start with the lower Umkomaas Valley reporting sub-zero temperatures.

A cold start means that the fish stayed in bed until a bit later, so the best advice is grab that extra cup of coffee before heading out.

The anglers who started later reported success from the get-go.