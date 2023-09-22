Analysis: Weather playing silly buggers

By Jan Korrubel

This week’s report from Jan at the Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg: “With the weather playing silly buggers — a couple of days are blistering hot, then it is icy cold — I am happy to report that the fish are still out there, and more importantly, happy to play along.

With fewer returns coming in from the Natal Fly Fishers Club this week, I can only presume that anglers are put off by the weather, the past weekend’s chill for example. But those who had a date with the water and went out regardless were well rewarded, and why is that, you ask?

Top tip for this week: watch the atmospheric pressure.

Where, you might ask?

Barometer is an obvious choice, or the Norwegian weather wizards on its YR.no phone app, or better yet, one of the newer outdoor watches (e.g. Garmin can show pressure for the last 48 hours).

If none of these are available, wind is a great indicator of a change in pressure. The stronger the wind, the greater the change in pressure, and usually fish don’t like that (it’s also no fun to fish in a howling gale).

The calmer the conditions, the more stable the pressure. So while the weather wasn’t exactly high summer, and the pressure dipped in the early part of last weekend, the latter part saw the pressure rising very nicely, and the fish were happy to oblige.

Coming out of winter, the wait is now on for rain. Natal Fly Fishers Club anglers report that our rivers are very low and clear, and note that where flow is slow, the bottom is covered in “rock snot”, which is slippery stuff at the best of times, and those anglers not watching their step will end up upside-down sooner rather than later.

With the slow water, fish are not restricting themselves to a lie, but rather milling about, reports well-known Midlands anglers and author Andrew Fowler, after spending a day on one of the NFFC Bushman’s River beats.

He also said that in the low water, fish are also not where you might expect them to be, and he spooked a good few.

From the NFFC returns: water temperature is sitting between 11° Celsius and 13° C, and fish to hand were split pretty much 50:50 between the 23 cm to 28 cm and 28 cm to 33 cm classes. The fish are plentiful and hungry. The crystal conditions dictated that small nymphs was the way to go, with some fish taken on dry later in the day. Note that some of the NFFC River beats are still closed at the request of the riparian owner, while the we wait for the rains.

After a bit of a lull recently, there were some excellent fish reported from the NFFC still waters over the past week.

There were a good number of fish in the 30 cm to 40 cm bracket, also a good showing of fish in the 40 cm to 50 cm bracket, and an almost equal handful pulling the tape over 60 cm.

No flies were mentioned in the reports unfortunately, but a solid bet would be your summer fare of woolly buggers, dragons and damsels, and minnow patterns.

I remain surprised at the number of anglers who contain themselves to fishing a single fly … fish two … at least! The bottom line (pun intended) when fishing a tandem rig is that the two flies must not be the same … change shape, size and colour for your second offering to maximise your chances of getting that nibble.

With water temperatures below the 20°C mark, bass anglers are sitting with pre-spawn conditions in both Albert Falls and Midmar. Dam levels are also dropping.

Albert Falls is now sitting just below 95%, with Midmar at 82% supply. No reports on the socials and word from the water is that fishing is slow. The scaly anglers are out in force, and some good fish are coming to hand.

Local Midlands angler and international guide Trevor Sithole was on the Tugela recently and reported some excellent fishing.

