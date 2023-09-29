Analysis: With reports coming in fast and furious, scaly anglers are out in force

By Jan Korrubel

News from Jan Korrubel at The Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg: While this past weekend had anglers reporting “all four seasons” over last weekend up here in the Midlands … AND we grumbled last week about the weather playing “silly buggers” … but as a (former) Capie, I can assure you that I would rather be up here than down south in the Mother City, especially over the last week or so!

That sure was some weather that moved up over the country, and they got the brunt of it while we just had a light touch.

On the upside, a wee sprinkling of rain (and some rolling of thunder) is promise that the summer rains are on their approach path, hopefully landing soon. The weekends 10-15 mm reported from The Midlands at least served to settle the dust … now we just need a proper shower to give the rivers a push.

As noted last week, the rivers are low and clear — and combined with the partly arctic conditions of last week — no doubt kept many anglers off the rivers.

There were a few intrepid members of the Natal Fly Fishers Club that made it, and as the saying goes: Who dares, wins … and had some bacon to show. The bigger fish were elusive, but a range of fish across the 5-13 inch/13-33cm bracket were brought to hand. Nymphs was the name of the game — PTN and GRHE — with the inclement weather, no mention of dry flies at this time.

Again, those (few) stillwater anglers who ventured out found the bacon … those who weren’t blown off the water that is, as noted in one of the returns! One return noted a couple of smaller fish in the 5-7 inch/ 3-18 cm bracket that found their way into the net … great to see that the fingerlings from the winter stocking programme are taking an interest in the offerings of feather and fluff.

This was followed by some bigger fish: one in 17-19 inch/43-48cm backet, and a tank that fell into the 21-23 inch/53-58 cm bracket. Water temperature was reported at 17° C … still nice and cool for the stillwaters.

Apart from the NFFC waters, the private waters also produced over the weekend. Regular visitor to the Midlands, Louise Steenekamp, fishing with local guide Jeremy Rochester of Escape Fly Fishing, had a cracker 63 cm/25 inch rainbow hen put a serious bend in her rod!

Well done Louise … pretty sure we will be seeing you in these again.

On the bass front, with nothing showing up in the socials, Albert Falls appears to be having a dry spell … while word from Midmar is that the fishing is still on the up. A variety of lures are getting interest from the fish in Midmar — from weightless worms, to chatterbaits to crankbaits — any fast-moving baits, and not confined to any specific colour(s).

With reports coming in fast and furious, the scaly anglers are out in force. The long weekend saw both the Umkomaas and Tugela systems providing some good fish. Locally, the Lions River is running low as Spring Grove Dam appears not to be pumping at present, so the fish are restricted to the deeper pools currently.

News from further afield is that our KZN Fly Fishing Association (KZNFFA) junior anglers had a great weekend away in Dundee on the Buffalo River.

All the juniors managed to bring fish to the net with some nice sized fish being caught … great practice for the youngsters going to the 2023 South African Fly Fishing Association (Saffa) Youth Nationals to be held in Douglas (Northern Cape) at the end of the month.

Tight lines and screaming reels.