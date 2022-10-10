Andy Birkett and Bridgitte Hartley claim ‘Fish’

Gameplan Media

Paddlers with strong Midlands connections excelled in senior and junior categories of the 40th Fish River Canoe Marathon over the weekend.

In the open section, Andy Birkett and Bridgitte Hartley were crowned SA K1 River champions after wrapping up victories in the men’s and women’s “Fish” races on Saturday.

A week after he won the world marathon title, Birkett showed his class and form again.

Clinton Cook claimed the runner-up honours, edging home ahead of local Matt Fenn, who won the Canoeing SA Under-23 gold medal.

From her elapsed time start, Hartley said her first challenge was to get onto a fast group of male paddlers.

The reward for her efforts was the luxury to opt to portage around Cradock Weir before completing the 20-minute victory procession into the finish at the sports complex in Cradock to successfully defend her K1 Fish title.

The women’s podium was rocked by the omission of Christie Mackenzie, who missed her early morning A batch start, assuming she was starting in elapsed time.

She finished second fastest women overall but was omitted for the official results by the race officials. That left the door open for Jordy Peek to claim the silver medal and Kirsten Scott to sneak onto the small step of the women’s podium, and allowed Tracey Oellerman to claim the CSA Under-23 gold medal.

The mixed double of Emma Hatfield and Brad Boulle was the first K2 to the finish, while the race focused its attention on K1 craft as a singles championship year. — Gameplan Media.