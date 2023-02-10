Analysis: Anglers hope cooler weather spell ahead of autumn will kick the fish into feeding gear

Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: After another spell of being in the cooker, the rains have returned and, according to Viking Weather Gods, seem set to be around for the next week or so.

While the weather may seem inclement by comparison, it’s all good news for the waters as we hope that this cooler spell with start the process of autumn by cooling the waters and kick the fish into feeding gear.

The committee of the Natal Fly Fishers Club met this week, and reiterated the current stillwater closure as water temps are still reportedly well into the 20°C plus range.

To keep lines wet, the NFFC anglers are tackling the rivers instead and from the recent returns, the rivers are starting to pick up.

While waters are on the warm end of the scale in the lower beats, better conditions will be found in the upper reaches of the streams … an improving with the recent rain in the catchment areas.

River temps reported recently are still in the 18-20°C range, so a touch on the warm side, but as a result of the rain, cooler that the stillwaters — and the fish are playing along …

Fishing a dry-dropper rig seems to be the most effective at present, as fish might be too lazy to come to the top for the dry, rather taking the dropper drifting past its nose.

A range of fish have found their way in the reports from 9-11 inches / 23-28cm through a cracker in the 13-15 inch / 38-43cm bracket.

On the bass front, the first event in the 2023 KZN Small Craft Bass League took place last weekend at Mearns Dam. Congrats to Rudi Herrmann, with a total length of 221cm for his five-fish bag, the biggest pulling the tape to 53,5 cm — with both second and third places coming in with 215 cm and biggest fish at 49 cm.

Notes from the top three anglers show that a range of lures were working on the day including chatterbaits, shads, Senko’s and buzz baits, but common across all three were topwater frogs.

Their next event is scheduled for March 4 to take place on Midmar.

A very hot and humid Albert Falls welcomed a good-sized field of 39 boats for the opening round of the 2023 Joey’s Towing Tournament Trail also on Saturday, February 4.

Happy to report that Alberts seems to be back on track after two slow events, and there were some big bass landed in the 3-4 kg range.

With a winning bag coming in just shy of 11kg, Roy and Michael Cannon took the win, slipping past local duo Martin de Kock and Teun Schuss with 10,130 kg.

Saturday sees the PMB Bassmasters Triple Skins event taking place on Albert Falls Dam.

Three skins and three heaviest fish to be weighed per boat per skin with great cash prizes for the winners of each skin.

Registration begins at 3 pm on Friday at the clubhouse, or sign in on the day.

Next week sees the second meeting for 2023 of the Natal Fly Dressers Society — pop into the Kingfisher-PMB and chat to Jan if feathers, fluff and thread are of interest!

Please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za

Tight lines and screaming reels!