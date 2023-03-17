Annual Easter tournament ‘hijacked’

Jerry Barnes

The founders of the annual Easter tournament and long-serving custodians of the game in Northern Areas Soccer Stream (Nass), formerly Pietermaritzburg and District Soccer Association (Padsa), are blowing their tops because their event has allegedly been “hijacked” by Msunduzi Municipality.

Normally, every year and for decades during the Easter holidays, Nass stages the popular four-day event at Northdale Stadium for senior local and junior teams.

The insiders at Nass’s camp say the Msunduzi Municipality did not “properly” consult or indicate to the Northdale-based association that they are going to host such an event at Northdale Stadium.

They also feel the entire event was not done in “good faith” because the majority of the people fully understands that such the exercise was initiated by the officials, but Nass had run it successfully for many years and Northdale Stadium is “officially” Nass’s headquarters and “home” of the Easter Tournament.

The Witness was this week informed by one of the Nass’s officials, who refused to be named that the “biggest and most short-sighted mistake” made by the local municipality was to leave the junior teams out and the association’s pre-planned Easter programme.

We all know that Nass always starts six or five months earlier to plan for the annual Easter event and has been doing this for more than 50 years. So out of the blue and all of a sudden, the municipality takes over the event and the grounds from them.

What is more heartbreaking is that the junior teams won’t be accomodated.

The current president of Nass Sunny Naidoo refused to discuss the matter about the municipality’s event to be held in Northdale Stadium but confirmed that his association has about 50 teams affiliated.

Naidoo indicated to The Witness that Nass was going to host the annual Easter tournament but now it was “impossible because something else was taking place”.

Surprisingly, Safa Umgungundlovu Regional executive officer (REO) Makhetha Mzimela told The Witness on Thursday that his organisation was not “officially” aware or informed of such an event and referred the matter to the Msunduzi Local Football Association.

Nass reports directly to Msunduzi LFA. We are not officially aware of such an event between Nass and the Municipality. So Nass is under the wing of Msunduzi LFA and the correct information will be from them.

Msunduzi LFA deputy chairperson Zamani Ngcobo confirmed to The Witness that the plans by Msunduzi Municipality to host the Easter tournament are still being discussed and are still on.

There are plans to stage such an event but nothing yet has been confirmed.

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla on Thursday agreed to The Witness that he was planning to “revive” the Easter tournament around the Northdale areas but was also disappointed about the current wrong perception painted about the event.