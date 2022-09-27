Another rough day for ‘Beach Bafana’ in Durban

Carl Peters

South Africa’s representatives experienced another rough day at the Cosafa Beach Soccer Championship in Durban on Monday, going down 8-3 to title favourites Senegal.

It followed the relatively inexperienced home side’s 3-2 defeat to fellow minnows Seychelles in their opening Group A match on Sunday.

“Beach Bafana”, mainly featuring players from fledgling beach soccer clubs in and around Durban, did put up a good fight at the start of yesterday’s match, but Senegal’s more accomplished team gradually took control of the proceedings.

ALSO READ | ‘Beach Bafana’ go down fighting against Seychelles, to face Senegal next

The African champions led 4-2 at the end of the first period and were 7-3 ahead at the end of the second period, before they added one more goal to their tally early in the third period.

The South Africans scored through Siya Mkhize, Ndudozo Phakathi and Abongile Duda on the day.

During their whipping, they learnt that the goalkeeper can be a key part of the scoring operation, as Senegal’s Al Seyni Ndiaye netted two goals in the opening period.

It might have also struck the hosts that they need only dribble when they really have to, because the quicker they cover ground, the better — while defending is as crucial as it is in the standard version of the sport.

They will face the defending southern African champions Mozambique in their last group match tomorrow, following today’s rest day, while Senegal takes on Seychelles with the semifinals coming after that on Friday.

Mozambique hammered Seychelles 12-2 yesterday in the competition’s temporary stadium, where teams comprise five players but are allowed rolling substitutions during the three periods of 12 minutes each.

Senegal sits on six points from the two games played so far, followed by Mozambique on three, Seychelles on three and South Africa zero in their round-robin section.

In Group B yesterday, Uganda whipped Mauritius 9-2 before Egypt scored in the final 20 seconds to edge Tanzania 4-3 in the last match of the day. Uganda and Egypt both have six points, but Mauritius and Tanzania have zero. Egypt will face Uganda tomorrow and Mauritius encounter Tanzania with nothing to lose.

The competition runs until the weekend and enjoys television coverage on SuperSport and SABC platforms, as well as a headline sponsorship from Hollywoodbets. It will be followed by the continental championship, or Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations, in Mozambique next month.