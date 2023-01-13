Another strong run from Loeb

Carl Peters

French rally legend Sebastien Loeb’s BRX Hunter is again strongly threatening to keep South African-constructed Toyota Hilux vehicles off the final podium of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Spanish great Carlos Sainz’s innovative Audi hybrid may have crashed out of the punishing contest earlier this week, but Loeb won his fourth consecutive stage on Thursday in his Ford-sourced machine to put pressure on the race-leading Toyota Gazoo outfit from these shores.

The nine-time winner of the World Rally Championship finished second to Toyota Gazoo’s Nasser Al-Attiyah in last year’s Dakar and he lies third in the overall standings of the current race.

He sits 90 minutes behind Al-Attiyah and nine minutes adrift of second-placed Lucas Moraes, the rookie Brazilian who has a privateer Hilux for the Overdrive Racing team.

Al-Attiyah came fifth in Thursday’s stage and Moraes placed fourth. However, Loeb sits 19 minutes ahead of Henk Lategan and 44 minutes clear of the other Toyota Gazoo pilot from South Africa, Giniel de Villiers, in the top five of the overall standings after Thursdayday’s Stage 11 through the daunting Empty Quarter.

Lategan placed sixth in the stage and De Villiers finished ninth. Fellow South African Brian Baragwanath of Century Racing came in a disappointing 39th Thursday, but maintained eighth spot overall. In the bike division, the overall lead is back in the hands of American Skyler Howes (Husqvarna).

He is followed closely by the KTM Red Bull Factory Racing pair of Toby Price from Australia and Kevin Benavides from Argentina, though. Benavides won Thursday’s stage, but Howes and Price moved ahead of him in the general classification after the calculation of all penalties concerned.

The highest placed of the five brave South African riders still active in the race is Michael Docherty in 18th spot with his Husqvarna dirtbike. Friday’s Stage 12 sees the drivers and riders tackle the third-last day of racing which contains a special of 185km and liaison of 191km over more mind-numbing stretches of sand in the Empty Quarter in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

This 45th edition of the race finishes on Sunday.