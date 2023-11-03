Ashworth’s appointment ‘a great step for CMA’

By Jerry Barnes

The majority of administrators, athletes, coaches, associations and athletics clubs believe the recent appointment of the former Comrades Marathon winner, Ann Ashworth, as the new Comrades Marathon Association’s (CMA) race and operations manager was a wise move, and long overdue.

Most of them strongly believe that a lot of sporting clubs and associations always ended up “flopping” or failing dismally as a result of appointing clueless and wrong people not attached to sport.

The multiple Comrades Marathon winner Bongmusa Mthembu on Thursday told The Witness he was happy about her appointment and believes that it is a great step for the CMA.

Firstly, let me congratulate her for the appointment and I hope and believe that this is a great step for CMA and long overdue. This is what I have been preaching every year that all those who ran before must come back and contribute to our sport. I believe Ann is a classic example. She knows the event very well and she will always see and treat the Comrades Marathon with dignity.

“More importantly, the views and opinions of the clubs and athletes will now be noticed or taken seriously. Again, congratulations Ann, may your love of sport, honesty, passion for this race and dedication be a blessing/honour for the event,” said Mthembu.

Mr Price Sport Maxed Elite running manager, Martin Ngwenya, said that appointing a knowledgeable person will always be wise and sensible.

Ngwenya told The Witness that he knows Ashworth very well and personally.

She is a good and a straightforward person. She’s been involved in the game for years and her experience about the race will come in handy.

The provincial athletics governing body, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) media officer Mandla Mngomezulu said his organisation trusts CMA’s Leadership and is excited about the recent appointment.

“As KZNA, we welcome and support the appointment of Ann Ashworth as CMA race and operations manager. Ashworth is Howick born, an advocate and former elite athlete who has run the race and won it before.

“She comes with vast knowledge and understanding of the race itself and CMA as an organisation. Further, her appointment is significant as it cements the organizational objectives of gender balance and women empowerment,” said Mngomezulu.

Ashworth is not new to road running, having won The Ultimate Human Race in 2018.

She said she is ready to take up her new position, managing one of the world’s most iconic sporting brands and one which is incredibly close to her heart. She added that she is looking forward to working with the various Comrades Marathon stakeholders.

Ashworth, who grew up in Howick, but lives in Johannesburg, said, “Moving back to the KZN Midlands will be a change from Johannesburg but I am really looking forward to coming home.

I have had the pleasure of dealing with the Comrades team in the past and anticipate that together we will achieve great things as we launch the 2024 edition of the race next week.

Ashworth, who holds a Master’s degree in law from the London School of Economics and Political Science, is an admitted advocate, a running coach and now a retired elite ultra-distance athlete.

She said, “I am so looking forward to the journey ahead. Comrades has always been very close to my heart as an athlete and as a coach, but to have the opportunity to contribute towards the future growth and development of the race is truly extraordinary. It is an honour to be able to give back to the sport.”

CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said, “Ann brings with her a wealth of experience and skills; and we look forward to leveraging her unique expertise towards achieving our strategic goals. Our vision as the CMA, coupled with her presentation on her vision for the future of The Ultimate Human Race, will no doubt take this iconic event to greater heights.”