Athletics SA Championships delivers

By Jerry Barnes

The recent Athletics South Africa (ASA) Senior Track and Field Championships held in Potchefstroom (North West) were a thriller, endlessly producing anxious moments for both spectators and timekeepers.

Besides the new or unknown athletes stepping up, the household names were just a marvel to watch and came to the party.

Two local coaches, who are also in charge of the uMgungundlovu Region and other areas around the province, Martin Ngwenya and Mdu “Vura” Khumalo, both told The Witness that KZN athletes also “bravely” made their presence felt during the ASA Senior Championships.

Ngwenya feels that although the province was well represented, taking part in such an event was a “big lesson and a learning curve”.

Numbers do not matter, just for our athletes to be there, compete and to run in the different province was good … to go around, competing is always an eye-opening exercise and, believe me, our athletes learnt a lot.

The likes of Wayde van Niekerk and Leandri Geel stood out on a spectacular day of athletics, as the three-day ASA Senior Track & Field Championships closed with a bang in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

Van Niekerk, turning out for Boland Athletics (Bola), charged to victory in the men’s 400m final in 44,17 seconds, with the world record holder clocking his fastest time in more than five years over the one-lap distance.

Rising star Lythe Pillay of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) secured the silver medal in a personal best 44,80 and Gardeo Isaacs earned bronze in 45,15 for Western Province Athletics (WPA).

Geel was also in top form, breaking the SA record in the women’s hammer throw. The CGA athlete landed the hammer at 65,18m, shattering the national mark of 64,31m — set by Marga Cumming in February 2021.

Cumming, representing host province Athletics Central North West (ACNW) settled for the silver medal with a 60,60m heave and Tamlynn Leonard of Athletics Free State (AFS) took bronze with a best attempt of 58,98m.

Two athletes — middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso (AGN) and sprinter Miranda Coetzee of Athletics North West North (ANWN) — secured double gold in their events. Sekgodiso first won the 1 500m final in 4:17.22, and then she returned to the track to take the 800m title in 2:03.92.

Coetzee was also superb, winning the women’s 400m final in a quick time of 51.04 and then taking the 200m gold medal in 22.74. She set personal bests in both events. Earlier in the day, Sizwe Ndebele (AGN) won the men’s 20km walk in 1:31:42 and Jessica Groenewald (ACNW) secured victory in the women’s race in 1:53:22.

Closing out the ASA Senior Championships, ACNW won the women’s 4x100m relay in 45,40, and AGN quartets won the men’s 4x100m contest (39,88), as well as the women’s 4x400m event in 3:33.68 and the men’s 4x400m in 3:06.90