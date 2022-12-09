Attack-defence balance key for Sharks, says Powell

Carl Peters

For the Sharks’ director of rugby and current caretaker coach, Neil Powell, playing in the European Champions Cup means there has to be greater focus than usual on matching clever scoring elements with powerful defensive duties.

In fact, his men’s defending promises to undergo a good examination on Saturday afternoon when they open their campaign in the so-called Heineken Cup against an English side known for wanting to keep the ball in hand as much as possible —Harlequins.

This interesting duel takes place at Kings Park in Durban as part of a 12-match bill that incorporates venues in South Africa, France, England, Ireland and Wales this weekend.

“We want to be a team that plays the game well on both sides of the ball, whether in attack or defence,” Powell said on Thursday.

We obviously work hard in attack, as well, and I think maybe we weren't patient enough on the ball before. That has been one of the focus points for us going into this week, and also knowing that you are going to come up against attacking systems that are also very good, as well, especially one like Harlequins.

“Defensively, you have to be very structured. Everybody needs to be exactly on the same page and understand their roles and responsibilities. With that, we have to be dominant and physical in that game. “Harlequins like to play with ball in hand; we have done our analysis on them and have to work out a plan to counter that.”

His team of choice for Saturday’s fixture at the “Shark Tank” features Siya Kolisi as skipper and numerous other Springboks placed throughout the “Fear the Fin” line-up.

With mighty lock Eben Etzebeth also back in the “run-on 15” after recent international duty, Vincent Tshituka reverts to the loose-forward role he played previously, alongside Kolisi and Phepsi Buthelezi.

Powell has kept most of the backline players who were used against Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at home last week, with the only change featuring Werner Kok in place of Marnus Potgieter on the wing.

Boeta Chamberlain is positioned at fullback and Curwin Bosch continues in the flyhalf role, which he re-assumed recently following an injury layoff, next to Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse on Saturday.

There is also decent experience and talent on the Sharks bench, including Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Lionel Cronjé and Rohan Janse van Rensburg, for what seems an unpredictable game.

While midfielder Lukhanyo Am is not ready to return from injury yet, Powell said he’s excited to see how his men go about putting a good week of training drills into practice against Harlequins tomorrow.

“I am excited to see how they go. It has been a good week, so hopefully we will have a good weekend, too. We had time to prepare well.”

The Champions Cup features a total of 24 clubs from the English Premiership, French Top 14 and URC, including South Africa’s Sharks, Stormers and Bulls.

Eight clubs came from each league and, according to the officials, were divided into four tiers based largely on their performances in the knockout phases of their respective leagues.

The clubs were then placed into two pools, from where the eight highest placed sides will advance to the Round of 16 from each pool, while the rest fall into the European Challenge Cup play-offs.

The bid for glory starts this weekend for Powell’s side and the rest.

SHARKS TEAM

1. Ox Nche, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Carlu Sadie, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Gerbrandt Grobler, 6. Siya Kolisi (capt), 7. Vincent Tshituka, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi, 9. Jaden Hendrikse, 10. Curwin Bosch, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Ben Tapuai, 13. Francois Venter, 14. Werner Kok, 15. Boeta Chamberlain.

Replacements: 16. Dan Jooste, 17. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18. Khutha Mchunu, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21. Grant Williams, 22. Lionel Cronje, 23. Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

CHAMPIONS CUP FIXTURES

(First round of group stage)

Today

London Irish v Montpellier – 10 pm

Tomorrow

Racing ’92 v Leinster – 3 pm

Sharks v Harlequins – 3 pm

Gloucester v Bordeaux Begles – 5.15 pm

Clermont Auvergne v Stormers – 5.15 pm

La Rochelle v Northampton – 7.30 pm

Bulls v Lyon – 7.30 pm

Castres v Exeter – 10 pm

Sunday

Sale v Ulster – 3 pm

Saracens v Edinburgh – 5.15 pm

Munster v Toulouse – 5.15 pm

Ospreys v Leicester – 7.30 pm.