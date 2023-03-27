Awards celebrate sporting excellence in SA

Witness Reporter

The South African Sport Awards returned on Saturday night for a 16th edition and saw the country’s top athletes and sport administrators, as well as the media, celebrated at the Sun City Superbowl in North West.

This year’s award ceremony was celebrated under the theme “Celebrating sporting excellence” to acknowledge the achievements of South African athletes who have kept their passion for sport alive in the hearts of many South Africans by participating in local and international sporting events, according to a media release.

The winners of the Sport Star of the Year award and the People’s Choice Athlete of the Year award were the most anticipated, which were won by Andile Dlamini and Themba Zwane respectively.

Dusi Canoe Marathon champion Andy Birkett was honoured with a Ministers Excellence Award, capping off a remarkable year in which he established himself as the best male athlete in world marathon racing.

Birkett won the ICF Senior Men’s K1 marathon crown in Spain last year in a riveting duel with local favourite José Ramalho and Danish defending world champion Mads Pedersen, less than three months after he had won the Senior Men’s K1 marathon title at the World Games in the U.S. city of Birmingham, Alabama against an equally strong field.

His stellar international season mirrored his remarkable domestic season where he has dominant in flatwater marathons, rivers races and excelled in many major surfski events.



The SA Sport Awards winners

Sport Administrator of the Year

Portia Dimu

Sportsman of the Year

Pieter Coetzee

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Jonathan Ntutu

Sportswoman of the Year

Lara Van Niekerk

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

Minkie Janse V. Rensburg

Team of the Year

Rugby 7s Men

Newcomer of the Year

Simnikiwe Bongco

Coach of the Year

Rocco Meiring (Swimming)

Volunteer of the Year

Zizo Popu (Eastern Cape)

Indigenous Games Team of the Year

Limpopo (Ncuva — Male team)

National Federation of the Year

Cricket South Africa

Recreation Body of the Year

Waves for Change

Photographer of the Year

Samkelo Gambushe

Journalist of the Year

Hloni Mtimkulu

Sports Star of the Year

Andile Dlamini (Banyana Banyana)

People’s Choice Athlete of the Year

Themba Zwane

School team of the year

St Benedicts Rowing

Developing school of the year

Helen Frans Special School Wheelchair Tennis