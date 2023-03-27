Awards celebrate sporting excellence in SA

The South African Sport Awards returned on Saturday night for a 16th edition and saw the country’s top athletes and sport administrators, as well as the media, celebrated at the Sun City Superbowl in North West.
This year’s award ceremony was celebrated under the theme “Celebrating sporting excellence” to acknowledge the achievements of South African athletes who have kept their passion for sport alive in the hearts of many South Africans by participating in local and international sporting events, according to a media release.
The winners of the Sport Star of the Year award and the People’s Choice Athlete of the Year award were the most anticipated, which were won by Andile Dlamini and Themba Zwane respectively.
Dusi Canoe Marathon champion Andy Birkett was honoured with a Ministers Excellence Award, capping off a remarkable year in which he established himself as the best male athlete in world marathon racing.
Birkett won the ICF Senior Men’s K1 marathon crown in Spain last year in a riveting duel with local favourite José Ramalho and Danish defending world champion Mads Pedersen, less than three months after he had won the Senior Men’s K1 marathon title at the World Games in the U.S. city of Birmingham, Alabama against an equally strong field.
His stellar international season mirrored his remarkable domestic season where he has dominant in flatwater marathons, rivers races and excelled in many major surfski events.
The SA Sport Awards winners
Sport Administrator of the Year
Portia Dimu
Sportsman of the Year
Pieter Coetzee
Sportsman of the Year with a Disability
Jonathan Ntutu
Sportswoman of the Year
Lara Van Niekerk
Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability
Minkie Janse V. Rensburg
Team of the Year
Rugby 7s Men
Newcomer of the Year
Simnikiwe Bongco
Coach of the Year
Rocco Meiring (Swimming)
Volunteer of the Year
Zizo Popu (Eastern Cape)
Indigenous Games Team of the Year
Limpopo (Ncuva — Male team)
National Federation of the Year
Cricket South Africa
Recreation Body of the Year
Waves for Change
Photographer of the Year
Samkelo Gambushe
Journalist of the Year
Hloni Mtimkulu
Sports Star of the Year
Andile Dlamini (Banyana Banyana)
People’s Choice Athlete of the Year
Themba Zwane
School team of the year
St Benedicts Rowing
Developing school of the year
Helen Frans Special School Wheelchair Tennis