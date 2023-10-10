Bafana and Banyana face Swazi sides

By Witness Reporter

The national men’s and women’s football teams both face Swazi opposition in Gauteng this week.

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana lock horns with Eswatini in a friendly international on Friday as part of preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month and Afcon finals in Ivory Coast in January.

Broos’ men will also meet the Ivorians in West Africa next week to continue their warm-up plans for the competitive missions ahead.

However, striker Percy Tau is reported to be absent this week for “personal reasons”.

Meanwhile, Banyana Banyana are tackling Eswatini in their third match of the 2023 Cosafa Women’s Championship on Tuesday.

The game starts at 3.30 pm.

Banyana’s previous match in the regional competition resulted in a 3-1 win over Madagascar over the weekend, with a brace from Samkelisiwe Selana, but that was preceded by a 4-3 loss to Malawi last Wednesday.

The islanders will face Malawi in another afternoon kick-off today to finalise teams for the next stage of the tournament, which is due to run until October 15.

South Africa have won seven of the last 10 versions, but Zambia are the current defending champions.