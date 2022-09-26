Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to rotate players

Witness Reporter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to give game-time to more fringe players when Botswana pay them a visit at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The match kicks off at 6 pm and will be screened live on SABC.

It comes after Broos was thrilled with Saturday’s 4-0 romp over Sierra Leone at the same venue, where attacking midfielder Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns was the star of the show.

But the coach had earlier said he planned to give as many players in his 23-man squad a taste of the action in one of the two international friendlies over these past four days. This means those who did not feature on Saturday will come into the mix.

After this, Bafana’s competitive test will be against Liberia next year in the qualifying series for the Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, as Banyana Banyana prepares for their international friendly against Australia next week, coach Desiree Ellis says the team’s spirit was not dampened by the heavy defeats to Brazil recently.

Banyana were beaten 3-0 and 5-0 in Johannesburg and Durban in the respective international friendly matches against the Brazilian team ranked ninth in the world a few weeks ago.

The match against Australia is scheduled for London next Saturday, October 8, and Ellis has highlighted the importance of playing such challenging opposition ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

We wanted to make sure — and Safa and Sasol assured us — that we were going to get good preparation. The team needs to be challenged, the players need to be challenged, and rather early so that we know what we can work on.

“Because this is what you’re going to get at the World Cup, and I felt at times — especially the first half in the first game, we could have scored two [against Brazil], but when you make a mistake at this level, it’s in the back of the net and that’s one of the things we need to be better at.

“We don’t want to go there and just defend, defend … We want to go there and play our own brand of football, we showed that [we can] in 2019 when we played against Spain …”

Banyana will find out about their opponent at their second appearance at the global spectacle on October 20 when the draw for the Women’s World Cup is conducted in Auckland, New Zealand.

