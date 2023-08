Bafana coach Broos names preliminary squad for friendlies

By Witness Reporter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday included foreign-based strikers Lebo Mothiba and Bongokuhle Hlongwane when naming a 36-man preliminary squad for coming friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo.

The squad also includes Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and young defenders Keegan Allan and Ime Okon from Moroka Swallows and SuperSport United, respectively.

Mothiba plays for Strasbourg in France, while Pietermaritzburg-born Hlongwane has become more settled at Minnesota United in the U.S.

The final Bafana squad will be named next week to face Namibia on September 9 and DR Congo three days later.

The games will form part of preparations for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying and the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Bafana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United), Given Msimango (Kaizer Chiefs), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Keegan Allan (Moroka Swallows), Ime Okon (SuperSport United), Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Zuko Mdunyelwa (Chippa United).

Midfielders: Luke Le Roux (Varbergs Bois, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis FC, USA), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Mlungisi Mbunjana (TS Galaxy).

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limmasol FC, Cyprus), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense, Portugal), Khanyiso Mayo (Cape Town City), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC), Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC, England), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates).