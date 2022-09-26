Bafana coach eager for another win against Botswana after 4-0 rout of Sierra Leone

Carl Peters

Pressured Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos got what he desired from Saturday’s 4-0 rout of Sierra Leone at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Now, he wishes for more of the same in another international friendly against Botswana at the same venue on Tuesday (6pm kick-off).

Broos said Saturday’s result was very necessary after his team’s losses earlier this year, and another win over Botswana will help to lift spirits further. He however did not seem perturbed by the poor crowd attendance in the gigantic stadium.

I am a happy coach, not only because we won 4-0, but also after our last three games and the negative criticism around Bafana Bafana was so big, that we needed a win. And, it’s not only the performance on the pitch, but also the chances we had and goals we scored. We won a lot of confidence. This was very important because this was the goal before the two friendly games. I hope the team will do the same thing on Tuesday … I expect, from the players, the same mentality and the same performance.

He admitted that Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane made him eat humbie pie on Saturday by being the star of the show and scoring two goals, after having been ignored previously by Broos due to his ripe age of 33.

The well-travelled Belgian tactician said in an audio recording released by the SA Football Association:

I am not a coach who makes special mention of some players, but what Themba Zwane did was great. Maybe, hopefully, he is the missing link in our team — the guy who can keep the ball, the guy who can give passes and the guy who can score.

“So, I am very happy with that really. It took a long time, but my philosophy is first the youngsters and then we see [about the rest]. But again I think everybody has to appreciate that I changed my mind. This is not easy for a coach, when he is always saying for three, four months ‘no, no, no’ and suddenly changes.

“But, okay, I am not afraid to do that, and Themba showed that he deserves his position in the team. I am very happy with the performance, but I want to see the same thing on Tuesday.”

Broos also singled out skipper Ronwen Williams for showing leadership and camaraderie on Saturday by offering to be substituted in the second half when the team’s victory was virtually guaranteed.

“I have to mention it that 10 minutes before the end, when it’s 4-0, your captain comes to the side and says, ‘coach, you can change me if you want’, that proves, that shows, the mentality and the friendship in the group.

“This is also important when a captain gives a chance to a new player, a guy who is, for the first time, in the national team and you take the initiative to go to the coach and says you can change him if you want. I am very happy with that also.

“It shows there’s a good atmosphere in the group. I saw it in training already, the way they treat each other. But don’t stop, let’s carry on on Tuesday. If we can do the same thing, it will help us for the future and certainly for the competitive games in March to have positive results.”

But for Sierra Leone coach, John Keister, Saturday’s result was roundly expected because he said his team had very poor preparations for the encounter. This included players receiving visas much later than expected and very limited training time as a fully-assembled unit.