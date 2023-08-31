Bafana coach in bullish mood

By Carl Peters

Hugo Broos believes he has a good mix of experience and youth in his Bafana Bafana squad, as well as the right mentality, as he seeks to extend a rare seven-match unbeaten run fashioned by the national team.

The upbeat coach says the current situation has resulted from his “learnings” of South African football over the past two years and the standards he has imposed for Bafana Bafana selection.

During Wednesday’s televised squad naming for friendlies at Orlando Stadium against Namibia on September 9 and DR Congo on September 12, the seasoned Belgian tactician said this squad is definitely better than his first selection in the country in 2021.

The process has been far from smooth, as highlighted by last year’s 5-0 hammering in France, and there is still room for improvement in terms of getting Bafana Bafana to be regular qualifiers of Afcon finals and the World Cup, according to Broos.

The coming games against the Namibians and Congolese in Soweto form part of Bafana Bafana’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January, and for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting this November.

Two more friendlies will be played in October, at home to Eswatini on October 13 and away to Ivory Coast on October 17, five days after the Afcon draw.

Said Broos:

We have a core of players that know what I want. It is very important to have the right mentality and a good mix of older and younger players. We still have to be better in the future; in November we have very important games. And the Africa Cup of Nations will be very tough. We still have to increase our level, but I think if you compare the team now with two years ago, there is a very big difference.

The Afcon tournament is due to be held from January 13 to February 11.

For the qualifying competition of the 2026 World Cup in North America, Bafana Bafana will compete in Group C against Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho.

However, Pietermaritzburg-born striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane has been excluded from the current squad due to injury.

This has made Broos give a chance to Portugal-based Kobamelo Kodisang to strut his stuff, but the coach said Hlongwane could return for the next set of matches in October.

Two other U.S-based players have also been excluded, Cassius Mailula and Njabulo Blom, but that’s because they are not settled at their current clubs, according to the coach.

However, France-based striker Lebo Mothiba is back in the national fold, having found form at Strasbourg.

Broos said Mothiba brings a tall and strong dynamic to the team’s front line, while SuperSport United’s Grant Magerman and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Bathusi Aubaas have an opportunity to stake midfield places.

Said Broos about Mothiba:

Lebo was not playing at Strasbourg. And this for me is an important reason to take a player, when he doesn’t play he has no rhythm in the game. Last season, he did play in a few games and in the beginning of this season he played and scored. He is a type of striker we don’t have. He is tall and powerful. We called him now, he deserves it and he will have minutes to play and prove he can be a member of the Bafana Bafana family.

In terms of the national team’s form, excluding the Cosafa Cup development tournament recently, Broos’ men maintained their unbeaten run by beating World Cup semi-finalists Morocco 2-1 in their last game at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on June 17.

In six matches before that, they registered four wins and two draws going back to last September.

Bafana Bafana fans have not seen such pleasing results in a long while and will hope for the sequence to continue as long as possible, especially in competitive games.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss.

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Thabiso Monyane, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Innocent Maela.

Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Margeman, Bathusi Aubaas.

Strikers: Mihlali Mayambela, Themba Zwane, Kabomelo Kodisang, Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa, Lyle Foster, Lebo Mothiba, Monnapule Saleng.