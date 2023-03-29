Bafana defeat Liberia 2-1 to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals

Carl Peters

Pressured Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos rang the changes in Monrovia on Tuesday and his team responded well to defeat Liberia 2-1 and secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals (Afcon).

Thanks to goals from Zakhele Lepasa in the first half and Mihlali Mayambela in the second period, Broos’ side joins Morocco from Group K at the African showpiece in Ivory Coast.

They now sit on four points from three games, Liberia has just one point from the same number of outings, while Morocco possess a perfect six points from two matches.

Bafana Bafana and the West African minnows must still face the superior Moroccans later this year in South Africa and North Africa respectively to complete the qualifying programme, but Broos’ team will remain ahead of the Liberians in the final group standings either on points or a better head-to-head record as a result of Tuesday’s crucial win.

Broos, who skipped the post-match press conference after last Friday’s disappointing 2-2 draw with the Liberians in Johannesburg due to “anger and frustration”, showed bravery on Tuesday by making a total of five tactical and forced changes for the winners-take-all encounter.

Seasoned star Themba Zwane and younger co-midfielder Luke le Roux were among those dropped to the bench by the veteran Belgian coach, while striker Lyle Foster had to be excluded from the starting line-up due to a fitness issue.

Broos said before Tuesday’s fixture that he was confident his men were ready to compete with a great desire to make amends for Friday, and incoming marksman Lepasa gave them much hope by opening the scoring in the 19th minute from close range.

Lepasa celebrated in a lively, Cristiano Ronaldo-like manner and his team-mates were certainly not overawed by the occasion.

The Liberians were far less lethal than expected at this stage of the crucial affair and few clear-cut chances emerged before there was a cooling break in the 29th minute due to warm and humid conditions.

However, the hosts were back on level terms in the 35th minute when their dreadlocked skipper, William Jebor, beat his Bafana counterpart, Ronwen Williams, with a shot from distance on the synthetic pitch.

Bafana Bafana had a great opening cancelled by a controversial offside decision in the 39th minute and that only added to the disappointment that resulted from goalkeeper Williams letting in Liberia’s goal four minutes earlier by spilling the ball on the unusual turf.

Broos might also feel that the bustling Jebor was given too much space to put in his shot from the edge of the box in the first place.

However, his visiting side were back in the lead in the 53rd minute when Mayambela scored from inside the box to punish the Liberian defence’s failure to clear a ball from the left flank.

The young attacker was involved in the build-up and conversion of the move, to the delight of Broos and fans watching on television back home.

Captain Williams helped to thwart two home attacks in the last 10 minutes of the game and when the final whistle arrived, the visitors’ reacted joyfully.

Mission accomplished!