Bafana face Liberian hurdle

Bafana Bafana have complacency, counterattacks and a synthetic pitch as their overall challenge for their two encounters with Liberia in the 2023 Afcon qualifying competition over these next four days.

That comes on top of their own inconsistencies, going into the match at Orlando Stadium at 6 pm on Friday and the reverse fixture in Monrovia at the same hour on Tuesday.

Hugo Broos, the well-travelled Bafana Bafana coach, appears to have given his men the right message about the physical, mental and tactical demands of facing the “lightweight” Liberians, considering his team have already dropped three points to Morocco in the opening qualifier last year.

The coach said:

The efforts Liberia have put in in the last months shows their ambition. They have prepared a stadium that conforms to Fifa rules. The foreign-based players also want to play again for their team which was not the case before. And there is a rumour that they will get an enormous bonus if they qualify for the Afcon. They will be motivated, so it is up to us not to underestimate them. READ MORE Football coach from Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg making waves

“We have more quality than them, that is not a guarantee that we are going to win but it is an advantage that we have. We are confident, we had four good [friendly] games in September and November.”

He also highlighted a possible compact approach from the West Africans and the fact that a synthetic pitch reportedly awaits his men in Monrovia on Tuesday, which they need to be fully prepared for.

Friday’s game

For Friday’s game, aside from there being home advantage, Broos’ hopes for much-needed goals probably includes the potential for young attackers Lyle Foster and Cassius Mailula, as well as Percy Tau, to keep riding the good personal waves they are on of late.

The 21-year-old starlet, Mailula, appears likely to start off the bench, but he could still play a good impact role in a team that features many of his club-mates from the mega-rich Brazilians of Pretoria.

Broos’ current midfield “riches” to service those strikers include Sundowns talisman Zwane, Pirates sensation Monnapule Saleng, while skipper Ronwyn Williams is the last line of a defence that features veteran Siyanda Xulu from an obscure Azerbaijani club among locally-based players.

A big point ahead of the two clashes with the Liberians is that, with there being only three teams in the group following Zimbabwe’s ban, Bafana could virtually secure their berth in the final tournament in Ivory Coast by beating the Liberians twice before they host Morocco in June.

That’s because both teams lost their opening matches to the Moroccans, who, consequently, sit with a perfect six points at the top of Group K, in contrast to zero for Bafana and the “Lone Stars” of West Africa.

But that is bound to change should Broos’ fairly youthful squad heed his advice.