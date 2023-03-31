Balwin Properties Marathon a chance for roadrunners to showcase their skills

By Jerry Barnes

Athletes from around KwaZulu-Natal will have another chance to prove their road-running skills on Sunday.

The Balwin Properties Marathon, hosted by Dolphin Coast Striders (42,2 km, 21,1 km and 10 km) will be the next stop for the majority of the road runners from around the province and there are a couple of good reasons for participating.

ALSO READ | Bothma flies SA’s flag high at Durban International Marathon

According to the Pietermaritzburg-based KwaZulu-Natal Athletics Road Running chairperson Ray Khanyile, the Balwin Properties Marathon is one of the better-organised races around the country, attracting a big field of runners.

Besides being one of the official qualifying races for the Comrades Marathon, it also incorporates the KZNA Half Marathon Championships and their route is just amazing and loved by everybody.

The organisers on Thursday confirmed to The Witness that the stage is all set and the event is the continuation of the incredibly successful Dolphin Coast Marathon which achieved 10 000 entries in 2020 under the banner of Deloitte.

With the Balwin Property Group on board as the title sponsor, we believe that the event will grow as one of the premier marathon events in South Africa.

“The marathon is the second most popular choice in South Africa as a Comrades qualifier and is capped at 6 000 entries this year. For the first time the high quality race shirt goes to all entries.”

ALSO READ | Stage is set for 25th Umgeni Water Marathon

The start and the finish will be at the amphitheatre on the iconic Durban Promenade.

Entry Fees

(excludes online transaction fees)

42,2 km: R450

21,1 km: R300

10 km: R200

5 km Fun Run: R100.

Meanwhile, Athletics South Africa’s (ASA) Senior Track and Field National Championships at NWU McArthur Stadium rounds off on Saturday.

Pietermaritzburg-based coach Martin Ngwenya of Maxed Elite Athletes said his hopes will be pinned on the likes of Sne Hlatshwayo (1 500 m and 800 m) and Andile Ndwawo (20 km walk).

ALSO READ | Umgeni Water Marathon: Lesotho international Khatoane sets new course record

Another coach, Mdu “Vura” Khumalo expects solid performances from the likes of Mwabiso Mjoli (10 000 m), Katlego Moloi (10 000 m), Africa Nene (10 000m) and Kwazi Mgobhozi (800 m).