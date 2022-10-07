Banyana Banyana to face Australia in London

Witness Reporter

Banyana Banyana continue with preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup when they play a friendly international against Australia in London on Saturday.

This after two friendlies were played in South Africa against Brazil recently. Coach Desiree Ellis and most of her players have been in England since Wednesday.

However, they are without co-captain Refiloe Jane due to visa complications. Ellis brought in Blackburn Rover’s Faith Nokuthula as a replacement.

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was also forced to withdraw from the team due to a family bereavement, while Linda Motlhalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thato Letsoso were expected to join the squad on Thursday.

Saturday’s match in London kicks off at 1.30 pm and marks the first time that Australia’s Matildas are playing an African nation outside of the World Cup or Olympic Games.