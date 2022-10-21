Banyana coach is on her way to New Zealand for the Fifa Women’s World Cup draw

Witness Reporter

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was en route to New Zealand on Thursday for the Fifa Women’s World Cup draw taking place in Auckland on Friday.

She’s travelling with team manager Lauren Duncan and the reigning African champions will soon know the identity of the teams they will face in their group in the tournament to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan is also attending the draw and will use the time in New Zealand to tell the attendees “and many others around the globe” about South Africa’s intention to bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup tournament, according to the SA football governing body.

ALSO READ | Banyana have work cut out

On their World Cup debut in 2019, Ellis’ charges finished bottom of the Group B with three defeats from as many games. They only managed to score one goal, which came against Spain. But she hopes for a better draw this time.