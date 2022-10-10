Banyana have work cut out

Carl Peters

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis may have to take a leaf out of Bafana Bafana tactician Hugo Broos’ book and secure one or two comfortable friendly matches to revive her team’s confidence.

This after Ellis’ African champions suffered their third heavy loss in a row by going gown 4-1 to Australia in England on Saturday as part of their preparations for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas from Down Under were superior in all departments on one of Chelsea’s grounds in London, as was the case when Banyana Banyana were hammered by their Brazilian counterparts in two matches in South Africa before this trip.

The battle-scarred Broos recently arranged, and won, friendlies against minnows from Sierra Leone and Botswana after receiving criticism of his team and himself following losses to France and Morocco earlier this year.

Ellis says the team will work on being better

Said Ellis: “This is a process. We played three games in two windows, so we will continue to work on being better. We need to minimise mistakes, which cost us again. We were minus some players, but others raised their hands.

We wanted to play the best countries very early to see what we need to work on. We will obviously look at who we want to play next and maybe play teams closer to us and see what we have learnt over these past three games and put that into place.

She seemed particularly troubled by her women’s continued defensive shortcomings.

Ellis said the best possible way to improve Banyana’s prospects in the long term would be to establish a professional women’s league in SA, because players could then solely concentrate on football and that would help them close the gap between themselves and international teams.