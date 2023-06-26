Banyana ready for World Cup

By Jerry Barnes

The South African senior women’s football team, Banyana Banyana is looking forward to the forthcoming 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

A few days ago Banyana’s head coach Desiree Ellis confirmed her final 23-player squad for the upcoming event.

She admitted that she and her technical team had found their work cut out for them selecting the team from the quality players who had attended the training camp, but she had to bear in mind that the world cup was “a different ball game” and much as she and her technical team might have wanted to she could not take all the players with her.

Women\s Africa Cup of Nations

The Sasol-sponsored Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions are amongst the four African nations that will represent the continent at the global showpiece alongside Zambia, Morocco and Nigeria.

Ellis announced the squad at a glittering ceremony held at Sefako Makgatho, the presidential guesthouse in Tshwane on Friday, in an event attended by minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, South African Football Association president Dr Danny Jordaan, CEO Lydia Monyepao, Sasol executive vice president for human resources and stakeholder relations Charlotte Mokoena and several other ministers and dignitaries.

Banyana Banyana coach

The Banyana Banyana coach thanked her staff and players for the enormous amount of work they had put in over the last few days during the selection and preparation camp.

Ellis said the process has not been easy and taking the final decisions on the team and the three standby players was tough.

“It has been a tough week,” she said. “It might have not been easy for you as players but it was also not easy for me as the coach.

If I could, I would have taken every one but unfortunately I can only take 23 players. Thank you for the hard work that each and every one of you has put in, and this is not the end of it. It still needs to continue and it will get more challenging from here because the World Cup stage is a different ball game.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the whole group of 36 players [in the preliminary squad] for their enthusiasm, commitment and competitiveness during this time. I would also like to thank the staff for always giving their best,” said Ellis.

“We would like to congratulate all the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana players who have been chosen to represent South Africa in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Mokoena said:

We want to thank you for your dedication and hard work throughout the selection camp. We worked hard in the past few months, and everyone has put their best foot forward to ensure that we are properly prepared for this adventure. I would want to appeal to my fellow 60 million South Africans to continue sending messages of support, since these give the players encouragement to do their best at the Women’s World Cup.

Banyana Banyana final World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Fikile Magama (UWC, )Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongeka Gamede (UWC).

Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo FC), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Linda Mothalo (Glasgow City), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC).

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (C.F. Monterrey), Noxolo Cesane (Unattached), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportsoso), Thembi ‘Pikinini’ Kgatlana (Racing Louisville).

Standby Players: Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies) Amogelang Motau (UWC), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)