Barker wins Vodacom Origin

Kyle Barker triumphed on the Sunshine Tour in the Western Cape on Sunday while Ryan Fox of New Zealand took the honours on the European Tour in England.

Barker beat overnight leader and fellow Gauteng golfer Pieter Moolman in a playoff in the Vodacom Origins tournament at Devonvale Golf and Wine Estate after the two players finished the three-round event on 10-under 203.

Moolman, however, will be very disappointed that he let a six-stroke overnight lead slip in the final round on Sunday, when he carded a 72 to Barker’s 65 on the par-71 course.

Barker claimed his second victory of the year, following his maiden triumph in the Stella Artois Players Championship in April.

Martin Rohwer from Kloof took third spot on Sunday, two shots behind the leaders, while tied for fourth were young Gauteng golfers of Yurav Premall and Nikhil Rama, a further stroke behind.

The prize pot at Devonvale was R2 million, the lowest amount now available on the Sunshine Tour after recent improvements.

In England, Fox won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey by one shot from Englishmen Tyrell Hatton on Aaron Rai.The final round on Sunday was temporarily halted by a lightning scare.

When play resumed, Fox finished on an aggregate score of 18-under 260.

The highest placed South African was Hennie du Plessis in tied-12th on 12-under 276.