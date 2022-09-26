‘Beach Bafana’ go down fighting against Seychelles, to face Senegal next

Carl Peters

South Africa’s little-known beach soccer team and Senegal’s top-rated unit posted contrasting results in the opening Group A matches of the 2022 Cosafa Beach Soccer Championship in Durban on Sunday.

The fledgling home side went down 3-2 to Seychelles in warm weather in the regional tournament’s specially-created stadium, while multiple African champions Senegal ran out 5-4 winners over Mozambique.

The South Africans made an encouraging start to the five-a-side affair and went ahead in the third minute when Nduduzo Phakathi found the net from close range. But Seychelles fought back to take a 2-1 lead by the end of the first of three periods which last 12 minutes each.

While Siphiwe Dube gave the hosts hope by making the score 2-2 five minutes into the second period, the islanders went ahead again three minutes later.

No goals followed in the third period, but Seychelles were denied by the woodwork for the second time in the match.

“Beach Bafana” will face Senegal’s “Sand kings” in their second match on Monday and Seychelles face Mozambique.

Senegal took a 4-0 lead against Mozambique on Sunday and then conceded two goals. They later made it 5-2 before allowing their opponents to get two more goals to make the final outcome look more respectable.

The Senegalese are among several teams who don’t come from the Cosafa region but have been invited to take part in the Durban event as part of preparations for the African Championship, or Beach Soccer Cup of Nations, in Mozambique next month.

In Group B on Sunday, Egypt beat Mauritius 6-3 and Uganda defeated Tanzania 4-2.

Egypt will face Tanzania on Monday and Uganda encounter Mauritius.

The competition runs until the weekend and enjoys live television coverage on SABC and SuperSport channels, plus sponsorship backing from Hollywoodbets.