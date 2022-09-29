‘Beach Bafana’ humbled after losing to Mozambique

Carl Peters

The South African team’s learning experience at the Cosafa Beach Soccer Championship in Durban ended on Wednesday with a 8-4 loss to Mozambique.

It followed defeats to top-ranked Senegal and fellow minnows Seychelles in their other Group A matches this week.

The “Beach Bafana” trailed the Mozambicans 4-1 at the end of the first period on Wednesday and 6-2 at the close of the second period, as the visitors’ Nelson was voted player of the match for a second time.

With Nduduzo Phakathi and Siya Mkhize among the South Africans’ attack-minded players and Bongani Cele one of their goalkeepers from local beach soccer clubs, the hosts showed great enthusiasm throughout their campaign, but lack of experience seemed to be their biggest hurdle.

That resulted in three straight losses and 19 goals conceded overall against nine scored by them.

The other Group A match on Wednesday saw the “Sand Kings” of Senegal hammer Seychelles 12-2 to top the section’s standings ahead of Mozambique.

In Group B on Wednesday, Mauritius lost 5-2 to Tanzania and then Egypt drilled Uganda 7-2 to finish as group leaders ahead of Uganda.

The semifinal programme will be staged on Thursday and features Senegal versus Uganda at 10.30 am and Mozambique versus Egypt at 12 pm.

Saturday sees the holding of the third place play-off at 2 pm and final at 3.30 pm.

Several participants have used this Hollywoodbets-backed competition to help them prepare for the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Mozambique towards the end of October.