SA20 and Sky Sports ink deal

Witness Reporter

Cricket SA has announced that Betway SA20 and Sky Sports have concluded a five-year rights deal which will see the new SA20 added to the international broadcaster’s cricket portfolio.

The SA20 joins Sky Sports as a new leading event on the world T20 cricket schedule this month, enabling access for both current, new and a younger generation of cricket fans to watch some of the greatest players perform on the global stage, according to the South African organisation.

SA20 League commissioner, Graeme Smith, said:

We’re delighted to extend the coverage of Betway SA20 to Sky Sports’ extensive fan base. This is a landmark deal which will grow our global footprint ahead of our launch on 10 January.

Bryan Henderson, director of cricket at Sky Sports said: “We are thrilled to add the SA20 to our portfolio of cricket rights. We believe it will be a terrific competition with some of the best English players involved.”

The League features six privately-owned teams, who will play each other twice in a round-robin stage before the semis and final, live on Sky Sports.

Betway SA20 has the backing of some of the most recognised T20 franchises in the world, with several IPL strongholds branching out to establish an even greater international footprint.

Sky Sports will also broadcast the three England Men’s ODIs taking place in South Africa on January 27 and 29, and February 1.