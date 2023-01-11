Bezuidenhout in Hawaii for Sony Open

Carl Peters

In this week’s headline golf action, a couple of South Africans open their year in Hawaii and there is a new team contest for European players in the Middle East.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and MJ Daffue are listed in the field for the Sony Open, which tees off at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on Thursday. It’s the second consecutive U.S. PGA Tour event taking place in Hawaii, but no South Africans featured in last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Kapalua Golf Course in Maui that hosted 39 golfers in an exclusive invitational.

Bezuidenhout currently sits in a “can-be-improved-upon” 69th position in the world rankings and Daffue is much further down in 147th spot. They will, nevertheless, hope to grab a decent share of the $7,9 million (approximately R133 million) prize fund for this 58th edition of the Sony Open at Waialae.

Meanwhile, the European PGA Tour launches the inaugural Hero Cup the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. The three-day, 20-man tournament pits “Great Britain and Ireland” against “Continental Europe”, with the former led by Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and the latter by Italian Francesco Molinari.

The teams will have one session of four balls on Thursday, two sessions of foursomes on Saturday and one session of singles matches on Sunday. All 20 players take part in each session at Abu Dhabi’s National course.

As an exhibition affair essentially, the Hero Cup’s outcome will not count towards the European Tour’s “Race to Dubai” order of merit. However, there is prize money available — as much as €2 million (R36 million) — and this means that members of the winning team will each pocket the equivalent of R2,1 million on Sunday.

Those on the losing team each receive the equivalent of R1,26 million as part of a sponsorship deal with Indian bike manufacturer Hero MotoCorp.