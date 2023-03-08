Bid to promote golf development in Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

Maritzburg and Midlands golf clubs confirmed on Tuesday that they have entered into a working partnership to “promote and support” development golf in the region.

Last weekend saw the first of many engagements involving both clubs’ management and executive strategising on new initiatives to boost development and transformation of the game.

They said partnerships were forged with the local sports confederation, golf teaching professional Luke Kelly from the Golden Horse Golf Village, sponsor Bruce McKeown from the Battery Man, and local educators involved in supporting the programme.

The clubs said in a statement:

We will also continue to pursue original commitments from our key stakeholders in terms of the MOA signed between Maritzburg Golf Club/Midlands Golf Club/Msunduzi Estate and the Msunduzi Municipality. The resources available from this partnership will help consolidate golf development in the Msunduzi region.

Their programme is dubbed “The Great Dreaming” and is focused on bringing in both the youth and young adults to participate.

Development and coaching are to be conducted in well-structured programmes, they said.

The Cumberwood Sports Association, under the stewardship of Vishnu Naidoo, will help deliver the programme to scholars.