Birkett bags world title with a marathon racing masterclass

Pietermaritzburg canoeing export Andy Birkett delivered a marathon racing masterclass as he became the 2022 world champion in Ponte de Lima in Portugal over the weekend.

The multiple Dusi champion won a thrilling senior men’s K1 gold medal at the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships on the Lima River that runs between Spain and Portugal on Saturday.

Birkett had to fight to stay in contention during the early part of the race, bouncing back from an unusually poor portage to put himself in the ideal position for the end-sprint involving five athletes.

The Maritzburg College old boy, who also won the gold medal at the World Games in the USA earlier in the year, produced the raw speed needed to streak past local hero José Ramalho and Danish defending world champion Mads Pedersen.

“There is so much depth and the level of racing is so strong. The whole way I was just trying to stay in contact and I thought that a podium would have been amazing. I thought I would even settle for fifth!

“It was a complete surprise,” said the East-London based star, who won his first marathon world title in Portugal in 2018.

I was in the right place coming into the end sprint, and I think I surprised myself!

Birkett said that he was pleased to be able to manage the setbacks he encountered on the race.

Everybody goes through stages in the race when they are not feeling great and you make small mistakes. That’s marathon racing and you just have to try and catch up. Mads [Pedersen] had a swim today so things can happen to anyone. Luckily I could recover from my first portage, which was pretty bad.

Birkett and his teammate Hamish Lovemore were central to a six boat bunch at the front of eight lap 29,8 kilometre race.

Despite having won the Under 23 world title 24 hours earlier, Lovemore shook the senior men’s race with his impressive challenges and only faded on the final lap to finish fifth.

Nikki Birkett mounted the solitary charge in the women’s K1 race that was dominated by the trio of Swede Melina Andersson, Great Britain’s Sam Rees Clark and Hungarian Vanda Kizsli. Birkett withdrew on the first portage with cramp in her forearms and a shifting footplate troubling her, as Kizsli edged out Andersson to claim the world title.

In the morning session Hungary retained the junior men’s K1 title as Bruno Kolozsvari held off Argentina’s Julian Salinas, with South Africa’s Josh Simpkins finishing eleventh and Matt Coetzer fourteenth.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

K1 Junior Men

1. Bruno Kolozsvari HUN 1:40:30.32

2. Julian Salinas ARG 1:40:36.56

3. Bertram Sorensen DEN 1:41:41.74

11. Joshua Simpkins RSA 1:44:27.85

14. Matthew Coetzer 14 RSA 1:47:43.34

K1 Senior Women

1. Vanda Kiszli HUN 2:05:55.35

2. Melina Andersson SWE 2:05:56.99

3. Samantha Rees-Clark GBR 2:06:18.97

K1 Senior Men

1. Andy Birkett RSA 2:08:25.94

2. José Ramalho POR 2:08:27.04

3. Mads Pedersen DEN 2:08:27.36

4. Ivan Alonso ESP 2:08:31.63

5. Fernando Pimenta POR 2:08:43.33

6. Hamish Lovemore RSA 2:09:29.06