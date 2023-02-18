Birkett, Mackenzie win more Dusi titles

Carl Peters

The Dusi Canoe Marathon was won by Andy Birkett for a record 10th consecutive time and 13th time overall at Blue Lagoon in Durban on Saturday.

East London-based Birkett won all three stages of this year’s race in big water and clocked a total winning time of 7hr 15min 38sec.

He grabbed his sixth win in the singles (K1) format on Saturday to go with his seven doubles (K2) victories since 2010.

The competition format alternates between K1 and K2 every year.

The final stage on Saturday was 36 kilometres from Inanda Dam to Blue Lagoon and Birkett cruised home.

Msawenkosi Mtolo took second place overall in a time of 7:21:40 and David Evans came third in 7:24:26 while winning the Under-23 category.

Women’s race

The women’s race saw Christie Mackenzie take her third consecutive K1 title, after previous triumphs in 2021 and 2019.

Her aggregate time for the three stages this year was 8:19:37.

Former Olympian Bridgitte Hartley came second in 8:47:30 and former K2 winner Jordan Peek placed third in 8:56:50.

More than 400 paddlers took part in what was the 72nd edition of the Dusi, which was founded by famous conservationist Ian Player in 1952.

