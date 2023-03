Witness Reporter

Four players have been added to the Springbok Sevens training squad in the build-up to the next tournament in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong.

This after injuries to more than a dozen players, many of them regular starters, have severely disrupted the Blitzboks over the last few months, according to SA Rugby.

Donovan Don, Sebastiaan Jobb, Morné Joubert and Mpho Kubheka have been called up to join the training squad in Stellenbosch.

Don, a former Junior Springbok fullback, will get a taste of the Blitzbok environment after he starred for the NovaVit Griffons in the Currie Cup First Division last season

Like Don, both Jobb and Joubert have progressed through the junior rugby ranks, while Kubheka is currently plying his trade at scrumhalf for the University of Johannesburg in the FNB Varsity Cup.

However, the newcomers will have to hit the road running because of the short turnaround time between the tournaments.

The Blitzboks are due to leave for Hong Kong at the end of next week.

Some of the injured Blitzboks are due for return to training next week and some of them might even be considered for the trip to Hong Kong.

The casualty ward includes top performers Selvyn Davids, Ronaldo Brown, Dewald Human and Justin Geduld.

The team that is eventually selected will face Ireland, New Zealand and Kenya in their pool at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, which runs from March 31 to April 2.

SA Rugby also announced yesterday that technology brand Oppo has joined its “family of sponsors” as new “Official Handset Partner” to the Springboks and the governing body.

According to the national body, the partnership underlines shared ambitions and winning spirit, which will merge both technology and sport brands to connect with fans through their passion and enhance their experiences.

Since it was founded in 2004, Oppo has sold more than 300million devices globally and boasts a footprint spanning more than 50 countries.

In the South African market, Oppo has become an official mobile partner with local football giants, Orlando Pirates, as well as South African Fashion Week.

The company said that this new partnership with the Springboks is a further demonstration of Oppo’s commitment to making a substantial contribution to the domestic economy.

Meanwhile, the Currie Cup’s Premier Division goes into Round Two this weekend.

CURRIE CUP FIXTURES

Premier Division

Friday

Pumas v Lions — 5.05 pm

Blue Bulls v Western Province — 7.05 pm

Sunday

Griffons v Cheetahs XV — 2 pm

Griquas v Sharks XV — 4 pm